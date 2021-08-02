2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Gavins, who won at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
Gavins held on to win the tournament by a shot, with David Horsey losing his ball on the final hole and falling a shot shy. Gavins won on 13-under 267 over Horsey.
Four players finished tied for third place on 11-under total.
Gavins won the €191,570 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament highlights
For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!
ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament recap notes
Gavins earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Gavins, who improves his world ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 40 qualifying players finishing the event after making a 36- and 54-hole cut.
Gavins earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the Hero Open in Scotland.
2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Daniel Gavins
|-13
|71
|65
|66
|65
|267
|€191,640.78
|2
|David Horsey
|-12
|67
|65
|64
|72
|268
|€124,359.41
|T3
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-11
|66
|68
|68
|67
|269
|€43,509.43
|T3
|Daniel Hillier
|-11
|67
|62
|70
|70
|269
|€43,509.43
|T3
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-11
|65
|69
|66
|69
|269
|€43,509.43
|T3
|Jordan Smith
|-11
|62
|68
|65
|74
|269
|€43,509.43
|T7
|John Catlin
|-10
|69
|66
|67
|68
|270
|€28,315.25
|T7
|Justin Harding
|-10
|70
|64
|67
|69
|270
|€28,315.25
|T7
|Hugo Leon
|-10
|67
|73
|65
|65
|270
|€28,315.25
|T7
|Darius VanDriel
|-10
|70
|65
|65
|70
|270
|€28,315.25
|T11
|Oliver Farr
|-9
|67
|68
|67
|69
|271
|€19,792.95
|T11
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-9
|67
|69
|68
|67
|271
|€19,792.95
|T11
|Vincent Norrman
|-9
|69
|65
|67
|70
|271
|€19,792.95
|T11
|Dale Whitnell
|-9
|67
|69
|68
|67
|271
|€19,792.95
|T15
|Ashley Chesters
|-8
|68
|70
|68
|66
|272
|€16,484.95
|T15
|David Law
|-8
|67
|69
|67
|69
|272
|€16,484.95
|T15
|Garrick Porteous
|-8
|68
|64
|71
|69
|272
|€16,484.95
|T15
|Santiago Tarrio
|-8
|70
|67
|68
|67
|272
|€16,484.95
|T19
|Dermot Mcelroy
|-7
|72
|66
|68
|67
|273
|€14,466.51
|T19
|Paul Peterson
|-7
|69
|69
|66
|69
|273
|€14,466.51
|T19
|Matthias Schmid
|-7
|64
|69
|72
|68
|273
|€14,466.51
|T22
|Nacho Elvira
|-6
|66
|67
|70
|71
|274
|€13,176.95
|T22
|Eddie Pepperell
|-6
|66
|67
|73
|68
|274
|€13,176.95
|T22
|Jack Senior
|-6
|68
|66
|72
|68
|274
|€13,176.95
|T22
|Blake Windred
|-6
|69
|70
|64
|71
|274
|€13,176.95
|T26
|Maverick Antcliff
|-5
|68
|70
|68
|69
|275
|€11,831.32
|T26
|Alexander Levy
|-5
|69
|69
|66
|71
|275
|€11,831.32
|T26
|Tom Mckibbin
|-5
|67
|69
|69
|70
|275
|€11,831.32
|T26
|Jordan Wrisdale
|-5
|69
|67
|70
|69
|275
|€11,831.32
|T30
|Marcus Armitage
|-4
|71
|67
|68
|70
|276
|€10,822.10
|T30
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-4
|70
|69
|67
|70
|276
|€10,822.10
|T32
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-3
|69
|68
|68
|72
|277
|€9,495.16
|T32
|David Drysdale
|-3
|64
|70
|72
|71
|277
|€9,495.16
|T32
|Ben Evans
|-3
|70
|66
|70
|71
|277
|€9,495.16
|T32
|Francesco Laporta
|-3
|69
|69
|68
|71
|277
|€9,495.16
|T32
|Max Schmitt
|-3
|66
|73
|64
|74
|277
|€9,495.16
|T32
|Connor Syme
|-3
|72
|66
|68
|71
|277
|€9,495.16
|38
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-2
|72
|67
|67
|72
|278
|€8,523.32
|T39
|Richard Mcevoy
|E
|68
|69
|67
|76
|280
|€8,186.91
|T39
|Adrien Saddier
|E
|69
|66
|71
|74
|280
|€8,186.91
|41
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|2
|69
|70
|67
|76
|282
|€7,850.50
|CUT
|Eduardo delaRiva
|-3
|67
|72
|68
|0
|207
|€7,177.69
|CUT
|Bryce Easton
|-3
|70
|70
|67
|0
|207
|€7,177.69
|CUT
|Sihwan Kim
|-3
|68
|72
|67
|0
|207
|€7,177.69
|CUT
|Tom Murray
|-3
|70
|68
|69
|0
|207
|€7,177.69
|CUT
|Julian Suri
|-3
|73
|67
|67
|0
|207
|€7,177.69
|CUT
|Dave Coupland
|-2
|71
|69
|68
|0
|208
|€5,944.20
|CUT
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|-2
|69
|71
|68
|0
|208
|€5,944.20
|CUT
|Calum Hill
|-2
|66
|72
|70
|0
|208
|€5,944.20
|CUT
|Carlos Pigem
|-2
|70
|63
|75
|0
|208
|€5,944.20
|CUT
|Andy Sullivan
|-2
|67
|71
|70
|0
|208
|€5,944.20
|CUT
|Marc Warren
|-2
|69
|68
|71
|0
|208
|€5,944.20
|CUT
|Pep Angles
|-1
|71
|67
|71
|0
|209
|€4,845.27
|CUT
|Wil Besseling
|-1
|69
|67
|73
|0
|209
|€4,845.27
|CUT
|Niall Kearney
|-1
|69
|71
|69
|0
|209
|€4,845.27
|CUT
|Ryan Lumsden
|-1
|69
|70
|70
|0
|209
|€4,845.27
|CUT
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|-1
|69
|68
|72
|0
|209
|€4,845.27
|CUT
|Bradley Dredge
|E
|68
|71
|71
|0
|210
|€4,093.96
|CUT
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|E
|71
|68
|71
|0
|210
|€4,093.96
|CUT
|Thongchai Jaidee
|E
|67
|70
|73
|0
|210
|€4,093.96
|CUT
|James Morrison
|E
|67
|67
|76
|0
|210
|€4,093.96
|CUT
|Bernd Ritthammer
|E
|71
|69
|70
|0
|210
|€4,093.96
|CUT
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|E
|68
|70
|72
|0
|210
|€4,093.96
|CUT
|Clément Sordet
|E
|73
|67
|70
|0
|210
|€4,093.96
|CUT
|Simon Thornton
|E
|70
|68
|72
|0
|210
|€4,093.96
|CUT
|Nicolai Højgaard
|1
|72
|68
|71
|0
|211
|€3,589.35
|CUT
|Benjamin Poke
|2
|68
|72
|72
|0
|212
|€3,477.21
|CUT
|Berry Henson
|4
|70
|68
|76
|0
|214
|€3,365.08