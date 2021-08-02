2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/02/2021 at 10:20 am
The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Gavins, who won at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Gavins held on to win the tournament by a shot, with David Horsey losing his ball on the final hole and falling a shot shy. Gavins won on 13-under 267 over Horsey.

Four players finished tied for third place on 11-under total.

Gavins won the €191,570 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament highlights

ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament recap notes

Gavins earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Gavins, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 40 qualifying players finishing the event after making a 36- and 54-hole cut.

Gavins earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Hero Open in Scotland.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Daniel Gavins -13 71 65 66 65 267 €191,640.78
2 David Horsey -12 67 65 64 72 268 €124,359.41
T3 Alejandro Cañizares -11 66 68 68 67 269 €43,509.43
T3 Daniel Hillier -11 67 62 70 70 269 €43,509.43
T3 Masahiro Kawamura -11 65 69 66 69 269 €43,509.43
T3 Jordan Smith -11 62 68 65 74 269 €43,509.43
T7 John Catlin -10 69 66 67 68 270 €28,315.25
T7 Justin Harding -10 70 64 67 69 270 €28,315.25
T7 Hugo Leon -10 67 73 65 65 270 €28,315.25
T7 Darius VanDriel -10 70 65 65 70 270 €28,315.25
T11 Oliver Farr -9 67 68 67 69 271 €19,792.95
T11 Jacques Kruyswijk -9 67 69 68 67 271 €19,792.95
T11 Vincent Norrman -9 69 65 67 70 271 €19,792.95
T11 Dale Whitnell -9 67 69 68 67 271 €19,792.95
T15 Ashley Chesters -8 68 70 68 66 272 €16,484.95
T15 David Law -8 67 69 67 69 272 €16,484.95
T15 Garrick Porteous -8 68 64 71 69 272 €16,484.95
T15 Santiago Tarrio -8 70 67 68 67 272 €16,484.95
T19 Dermot Mcelroy -7 72 66 68 67 273 €14,466.51
T19 Paul Peterson -7 69 69 66 69 273 €14,466.51
T19 Matthias Schmid -7 64 69 72 68 273 €14,466.51
T22 Nacho Elvira -6 66 67 70 71 274 €13,176.95
T22 Eddie Pepperell -6 66 67 73 68 274 €13,176.95
T22 Jack Senior -6 68 66 72 68 274 €13,176.95
T22 Blake Windred -6 69 70 64 71 274 €13,176.95
T26 Maverick Antcliff -5 68 70 68 69 275 €11,831.32
T26 Alexander Levy -5 69 69 66 71 275 €11,831.32
T26 Tom Mckibbin -5 67 69 69 70 275 €11,831.32
T26 Jordan Wrisdale -5 69 67 70 69 275 €11,831.32
T30 Marcus Armitage -4 71 67 68 70 276 €10,822.10
T30 Shubhankar Sharma -4 70 69 67 70 276 €10,822.10
T32 Lucas Bjerregaard -3 69 68 68 72 277 €9,495.16
T32 David Drysdale -3 64 70 72 71 277 €9,495.16
T32 Ben Evans -3 70 66 70 71 277 €9,495.16
T32 Francesco Laporta -3 69 69 68 71 277 €9,495.16
T32 Max Schmitt -3 66 73 64 74 277 €9,495.16
T32 Connor Syme -3 72 66 68 71 277 €9,495.16
38 Gaganjeet Bhullar -2 72 67 67 72 278 €8,523.32
T39 Richard Mcevoy E 68 69 67 76 280 €8,186.91
T39 Adrien Saddier E 69 66 71 74 280 €8,186.91
41 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 2 69 70 67 76 282 €7,850.50
CUT Eduardo delaRiva -3 67 72 68 0 207 €7,177.69
CUT Bryce Easton -3 70 70 67 0 207 €7,177.69
CUT Sihwan Kim -3 68 72 67 0 207 €7,177.69
CUT Tom Murray -3 70 68 69 0 207 €7,177.69
CUT Julian Suri -3 73 67 67 0 207 €7,177.69
CUT Dave Coupland -2 71 69 68 0 208 €5,944.20
CUT Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -2 69 71 68 0 208 €5,944.20
CUT Calum Hill -2 66 72 70 0 208 €5,944.20
CUT Carlos Pigem -2 70 63 75 0 208 €5,944.20
CUT Andy Sullivan -2 67 71 70 0 208 €5,944.20
CUT Marc Warren -2 69 68 71 0 208 €5,944.20
CUT Pep Angles -1 71 67 71 0 209 €4,845.27
CUT Wil Besseling -1 69 67 73 0 209 €4,845.27
CUT Niall Kearney -1 69 71 69 0 209 €4,845.27
CUT Ryan Lumsden -1 69 70 70 0 209 €4,845.27
CUT Dimitrios Papadatos -1 69 68 72 0 209 €4,845.27
CUT Bradley Dredge E 68 71 71 0 210 €4,093.96
CUT Jean-Baptiste Gonnet E 71 68 71 0 210 €4,093.96
CUT Thongchai Jaidee E 67 70 73 0 210 €4,093.96
CUT James Morrison E 67 67 76 0 210 €4,093.96
CUT Bernd Ritthammer E 71 69 70 0 210 €4,093.96
CUT Ajeetesh Sandhu E 68 70 72 0 210 €4,093.96
CUT Clément Sordet E 73 67 70 0 210 €4,093.96
CUT Simon Thornton E 70 68 72 0 210 €4,093.96
CUT Nicolai Højgaard 1 72 68 71 0 211 €3,589.35
CUT Benjamin Poke 2 68 72 72 0 212 €3,477.21
CUT Berry Henson 4 70 68 76 0 214 €3,365.08

