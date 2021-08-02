2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Gavins, who won at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Gavins held on to win the tournament by a shot, with David Horsey losing his ball on the final hole and falling a shot shy. Gavins won on 13-under 267 over Horsey.

Four players finished tied for third place on 11-under total.

Gavins won the €191,570 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament highlights

ISPS Handa World Invitational men's tournament recap notes

Gavins earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Gavins, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 40 qualifying players finishing the event after making a 36- and 54-hole cut.

Gavins earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Hero Open in Scotland.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men's final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

