2021 Hero Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Hero Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The Hero Open field is headlined by the likes of Andy Sullivan, Wil Besseling and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the Fairmont St. Andrews, like part of the Return to Golf last year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a €1.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Hero Open field

Pep Angles

Marcus Armitage

Matthew Baldwin

Austin Bautista

Wil Besseling

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Kristoffer Broberg

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Yikeun Chang

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

Dave Coupland

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Louis De Jager

Eduardo De La Riva

David Dixon

Chris Doak

Jamie Donaldson

Bradley Dredge

David Drysdale

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Philip Eriksson

Ben Evans

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Graham Fox

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Tom Gandy

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Josh Geary

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Berry Henson

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Scott Jamieson

Liam Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Shiv Kapur

Anton Karlsson

Janne Kaske

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Frank Kennedy

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Tyler Koivisto

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Deyen Lawson

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Ryan Lumsden

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Tom Mckibbin

Jake Mcleod

James Morrison

Gavin Moynihan

Paul O'Hara

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Dimitrios Papadatos

Renato Paratore

Eddie Pepperell

Damien Perrier

Paul Peterson

Carlos Pigem

Benjamin Poke

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Kristoffer Reitan

Bernd Ritthammer

Robert Rock

Adrien Saddier

Jesper Sandborg

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Ricardo Santos

Matthias Schmid

Max Schmitt

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Laird Shepherd

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Lee Slattery

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Toby Tree

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Euan Walker

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Romain Wattel

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Jordan Wrisdale

Ashun Wu

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Daniel Young

Aron Zemmer

Top 50 players in 2021 Hero Open field

No top-50 players are in the field.