2021 Hero Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Hero Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The Hero Open field is headlined by the likes of Andy Sullivan, Wil Besseling and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the Fairmont St. Andrews, like part of the Return to Golf last year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a €1.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Hero Open field
- Pep Angles
- Marcus Armitage
- Matthew Baldwin
- Austin Bautista
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Yikeun Chang
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- Dave Coupland
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Louis De Jager
- Eduardo De La Riva
- David Dixon
- Chris Doak
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bradley Dredge
- David Drysdale
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Philip Eriksson
- Ben Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Graham Fox
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Tom Gandy
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Josh Geary
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Berry Henson
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Scott Jamieson
- Liam Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Shiv Kapur
- Anton Karlsson
- Janne Kaske
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Frank Kennedy
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Tyler Koivisto
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Deyen Lawson
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Ryan Lumsden
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Tom Mckibbin
- Jake Mcleod
- James Morrison
- Gavin Moynihan
- Paul O'Hara
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Renato Paratore
- Eddie Pepperell
- Damien Perrier
- Paul Peterson
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Bernd Ritthammer
- Robert Rock
- Adrien Saddier
- Jesper Sandborg
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Ricardo Santos
- Matthias Schmid
- Max Schmitt
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Laird Shepherd
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Lee Slattery
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Toby Tree
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Euan Walker
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Romain Wattel
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Jordan Wrisdale
- Ashun Wu
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Daniel Young
- Aron Zemmer
Top 50 players in 2021 Hero Open field
No top-50 players are in the field.