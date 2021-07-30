LPGA cancels 2021 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament

The LPGA Tour announced Thursday that it will be canceling the 2021 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA event, originally scheduled for Oct. 28-31.

The decision was made based on continuing travel and border restrictions into Taiwan, as well as increasing concerns over COVID-19 and the delta variant.

In a statement, the LPGA said, "We are thankful to Swinging Skirts, the Sports Administration, Ministry of Education, GAROC, and IMG for their continued support and efforts in trying to conduct the 2021 tournament.

"The LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts remain committed in the event’s return to the 2022 Tour schedule."