LPGA cancels 2021 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament
LPGA Tour

LPGA cancels 2021 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament

07/30/2021 at 9:59 am
Golf News Net


The LPGA Tour announced Thursday that it will be canceling the 2021 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA event, originally scheduled for Oct. 28-31.

The decision was made based on continuing travel and border restrictions into Taiwan, as well as increasing concerns over COVID-19 and the delta variant.

In a statement, the LPGA said, "We are thankful to Swinging Skirts, the Sports Administration, Ministry of Education, GAROC, and IMG for their continued support and efforts in trying to conduct the 2021 tournament.

"The LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts remain committed in the event’s return to the 2022 Tour schedule."

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.