2021 US Senior Women's Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2021 US Senior Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/30/2021 at 9:23 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 US Senior Women's Open purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

Each professional missing the cut is paid $2,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship.

The US Senior Women's Open field is headed by Laura Davies, Juli Inkster, Helen Alfredsson, JoAnne Carner and Trish Johnson.

The event is played this year at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.

2021 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

  • 1. $180,000
  • 2. $108,000
  • 3. $68,846
  • 4. $47,966
  • 5. $39,803
  • 6. $35,269
  • 7. $31,943
  • 8. $28,618
  • 9. $25,897
  • 10. $23,680
  • 11. $21,564
  • 12. $19,549
  • 13. $18,440
  • 14. $17,433
  • 15. $16,425
  • 16. $15,518
  • 17. $14,611
  • 18. $13,704
  • 19. $12,848
  • 20. $12,023
  • 21. $11,314
  • 22. $10,605
  • 23. $9,918
  • 24. $9,283
  • 25. $8,733
  • 26. $8,267
  • 27. $7,917
  • 28. $7,609
  • 29. $7,312
  • 30. $7,015
  • 31. $6,718
  • 32. $6,421
  • 33. $6,123
  • 34. $5,857
  • 35. $5,646
  • 36. $5,432
  • 37. $5,230
  • 38. $5,038
  • 39. $4,846
  • 40. $4,654
  • 41. $4,464
  • 42. $4,272
  • 43. $4,080
  • 44. $3,888
  • 45. $3,696
  • 46. $3,525

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.