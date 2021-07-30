2021 US Senior Women’s Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 US Senior Women's Open purse is set for $1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- different from the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

Each professional missing the cut is paid $2,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship.

The US Senior Women's Open field is headed by Laura Davies, Juli Inkster, Helen Alfredsson, JoAnne Carner and Trish Johnson.

The event is played this year at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.

2021 US Senior Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout