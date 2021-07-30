2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational men’s purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational purse is set for $1,500,000, with the winner's share coming in at $250,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational field is headed by John Catlin, Andy Sullivan and more.

The ISPS Handa World Invitational is the 22nd event of the season and the first event of the season in Northern Ireland.

The event is played at dual venues in Northern Ireland.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational highlights

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout