Olympic Golf

Why is Rory McIlroy not wearing a hat at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics golf tournament?

07/29/2021 at 8:33 pm
Golf News Net


Rory McIlroy is not wearing a hat during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament, and it's become quite a hot topic.

When McIlroy, who is competing for Ireland in the his first Olympics, plays golf week-to-week on the PGA Tour, he almost always wears a hat from Nike, which is his head-to-toe apparel sponsor. However, this week, he is not wearing a hat. Why?

As it turns out, Rory McIlroy isn't wearing a hat for a good reason: the ones offered to him by Team Ireland do not fit his head.

“My head is so small that I have to get Nike to make me custom hats, so whenever I’m in a team event and the hats aren’t custom, they’re all too big," McIlroy said on Thursday.

In other words, McIlroy can't get a hat small enough to fit his head properly, so he chooses instead to not wear one.

This is also why McIlroy often doesn't wear a hat during the Ryder Cup, as the uniforms and clothing are not supplied by Nike.

