2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational is a highly anticipated tri-sanctioned LPGA and European Tour event, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Irleand. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the ISPS Handa World Invitational action.

You can watch the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel will air 19 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, with live streaming on the NBC Sports app.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.li>

Saturday, July 31

Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1