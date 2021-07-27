2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Galgorm Castle and Masserenne in Northern Ireland.

The betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 17-to-2 (+850) betting odds.

Jeongeun Lee6 is 9-to-1, as she looks to pick up from the playoff loss at Evian last week.

In Gee Chun is on 11-to-1, with Georgia Hall at 12-to-1.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, the LPGA, Ladies European Tour and European Tour have come together for a tri-sanctioned event in Northern Ireland. There are more LPGA stars than any of the other tours, but there are two separate competitions competing for equal prize money.

To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly LPGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of LPGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 LPGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational betting odds: Outright women's winner