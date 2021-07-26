What does the WAAC logo on Minjee Lee's shirt represent?

Minjee Lee has a weird logo on her shirt, which, underneath the logo, has the letters WAAC.

Now that the Australia native is a major champion on the LPGA Tour at the Amundi Evian Championship, people are wondering what in the world those letters mean.

As it turns out, it's a motivational slogan more than anything else.

@DrewCarr_ apparently it stands for Win At All Costs. Said he gets asked about it a ton. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) August 19, 2016

So, it means Win at All Costs, and it actually is the clothing made by a brand called WAAC Golf out of Korea.

Win At All Costs what Lee is trying to do every week so that she can have a chance to win the Race to the CME Globe by taking the CME Group Tour Championship. Lee will look to play in all the majors and big events leading into the season finale.