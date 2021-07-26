European Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge canceled for 2021

The European Tour has canceled the 2021 Nedbank Golf Challenge in response to COVID-19-related restrictions placed on events and spectators in South Africa.

This year was to mark the 40th anniversary of the tournament, with the event originally scheduled to be played Nov. 11-14.

“The 40th anniversary of the Nedbank Golf Challenge is a momentous occasion, and as such it is only right that this milestone is celebrated in a manner deserving of this event, and also when South Africa’s passionate golf fans can properly share in this moment," said Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour.

The event is one of the pair in the key closing stretch of the European Tour season, leading into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, where the season-long Race to Dubai winner is crowned.

“I understand and appreciate the immense consideration that went into this decision. As tough as it is for all of us who love the Nedbank Golf Challenge and who desperately want to see it played, I support the decision taken as one that is in the best interests of a tournament that is very dear to all of us," said tournament host Gary Player.

The European Tour has not announced a potential replacement tournament.