What is the biggest final-round comeback in LPGA Tour and major history?

It's not hard to make a final-round comeback and win on the LPGA Tour. Statistically speaking, it happens with frequency. PGA Tour players are not especially good at holding the 54-hole lead and turning it into a win.

However, making a huge final-round comeback isn't easy. A lot of things have to break right. The leader has to falter, typically, badly. The player making the comeback has to beat the final-round field average by a substantial amount of shots. Then everyone in between the leader and the player making the comeback has to play mediocre at best.

Nevertheless, the biggest final-round comeback in LPGA Tour history is an astounding 10 shots. It has happened three times in the tour's history.

At the 1964 Tall City Open, Mickey Wright overcame that 10-shot deficit. Then at the 2001 The Office Depot, Annika Sorenstam clawed back from 10 down to win. In 2008, Louis Friberg was 10 adrift but eventually won the 2008 Mastercard Classic.

The biggest final-round comeback in LPGA Tour major championship history is seven shots, and that's also been done three times.

In the 1983 LPGA Championship, Patty Sheehan overcame a seven-stroke deficit, beating 54-hole leader Sandra Haynie, who shot 75 to Sheehan's 66.

Karrie Webb won the 2006 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now the ANA Inspiration) after trailing Lorena Ochoa by seven to start Sunday. Webb went on to beat Ochoa in a playoff.

Most recently, Minjee Lee entered the final round seven shots behind Jeongeun Lee6. Lee and Lee6 got into a sudden-death playoff in France, which Lee won for her first major title.