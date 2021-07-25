Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau out of men’s Olympic golf tournament after positive COVID-19 tests

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have withdrawn from the men's Olympic golf tournament at the 2020 Tokyo games after each tested positive for COVID-19.

Rahm, the world No. 1, tested positive despite having received the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine the week of the Memorial Tournament in June, during which he was forced to withdraw with a six-shot 54-hole lead after a positive test. Rahm then quarantined, tested negative twice and traveled to the US Open in San Diego, where he won his first career major at Torrey Pines' South Course.

In a statement on Twitter, Rahm said, "I've been fortunate to represent my country and win a championship for Spain around the world as an amateur. Playing in Tokyo would have given me a chance to win an Olympic gold medal for my country. I would have loved to have been the first Spanish Olympic gold medalist in golf, but unfortunately destiny had other plans.

"This is a great reminder for all of us that we're still in a pandemic, things are not over, and we still need to fight together to get through this the best we can. I wish all the great athletes representing Spain the best of luck as they compete in Tokyo. I will be watching and cheering them on from home. God bless."

DeChambeau issued a statement as well, saying, "I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA. Representing my country means the world to me, and it is was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

"I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

DeChambeau will be replaced by Patrick Reed, who was the third alternate to make the team after Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka. Cantlay and Koepka would had to have declined the invitation to play for Reed to get the nod. Reed, who is playing in the 3M Open this week on the PGA Tour, will need to enter the Olympic testing protocol, with testing on Sunday and Monday.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo," said Reed in a statement. "I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."

Reed would join Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas as the four American players.

Rahm's successor has not yet been identified, with the first available alternate getting the spot after the Spanish Golf Federation said they did not have ample time to find a replacement.