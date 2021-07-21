2021 Amundi Evian Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CNBC

The 2021 Amundi Evian Championship is the latest major on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Evian Resort Golf Club in France hosting the Amundi Evian Championship.

The Amundi Evian Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel and CNBC airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Evian Resort Golf Club .

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days, with some live streaming online through the NBC Sports app and coverage on weekend days on CNBC, including the tournament's conclusion.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 Amundi Evian Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern