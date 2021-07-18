Does the British Open Championship winner get to keep the trophy, and for how long?

The British Open Championship champion gets one of the truly unique trophies in golf: the claret jug. British Open Championship winner thens leave tournament site and are seen around the country and throughout the world with the claret jug trophy as a symbol of their remarkable achievement.

Many golf fans wonder if the British Open Championship champion gets to keep the claret jug trophy permanently, or if not forever, for how long.

How long does the British Open Championship winner get to keep the trophy?

British Open Championship champions get to keep the trophy for a year. From the day they win the claret jug, winners can take the trophy wherever they wish. When the week of the next year's British Open Championship tournament starts, players are expected to bring back the trophy and give it back to the R&A.

If a British Open Championship winner successfully defends their title, then they're able to keep the trophy for another year, from the date of that next British Open Championship win to the start of the next British Open Championship tournament. That is a rare achievement.

The tradition of presenting the British Open Championship winner is as long as the tournament itself. The winner also gets a medal to commemorate their win.

For most British Open Championship winners, it's a great year of their lives to be able to have the trophy in their possession. However, while they're only able to look at the claret jug for a year, they also receive and have the option to receive a replica trophy for their home or trophy mantle.