2021 Cazoo Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Cazoo Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Celtic Manor Resort in the City of Newport, Wales.

The Cazoo Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the post-Open Championship event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a €1.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Cazoo Open field

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

James Ashfield

Eric Bae

Matthew Baldwin

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Grégory Bourdy

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Yikeun Chang

Ashley Chesters

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Jack Davidson

Archie Davies

David Dixon

Bradley Dredge

David Drysdale

Paul Dunne

Tim Dykes

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Ben Evans

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Ford

Lorenzo Gagli

Tom Gandy

Josh Geary

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Julien Guerrier

Justin Harding

Grégory Havret

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Berry Henson

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Liam Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Janne Kaske

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Brad Kennedy

Chan Kim

Sihwan Kim

Søren Kjeldsen

Tyler Koivisto

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

David Law

Deyen Lawson

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Joe Long

Robert Macintyre

Bryden Macpherson

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

James Morrison

Gavin Moynihan

John Murphy

Vincent Norrman

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Damien Perrier

Paul Peterson

Carlos Pigem

Benjamin Poke

Nicholas Poppleton

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Kristoffer Reitan

Bernd Ritthammer

Matt Roberts

Robert Rock

Adrien Saddier

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Ricardo Santos

Matthias Schmid

Max Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Lee Slattery

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Soderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Graeme Storm

James Sugrue

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Sean Towndrow

Toby Tree

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Euan Walker

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Romain Wattel

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Chris Wood

Jordan Wrisdale

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Daniel Young

Aron Zemmer

Top 50 players in 2021 Cazoo Open field

No top-50 players are in the field.