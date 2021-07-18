2021 Cazoo Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Cazoo Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Celtic Manor Resort in the City of Newport, Wales.
The Cazoo Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the post-Open Championship event.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a €1.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Cazoo Open field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- James Ashfield
- Eric Bae
- Matthew Baldwin
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Grégory Bourdy
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Yikeun Chang
- Ashley Chesters
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Jack Davidson
- Archie Davies
- David Dixon
- Bradley Dredge
- David Drysdale
- Paul Dunne
- Tim Dykes
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Ben Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Ford
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Tom Gandy
- Josh Geary
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Julien Guerrier
- Justin Harding
- Grégory Havret
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Berry Henson
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Liam Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Janne Kaske
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Brad Kennedy
- Chan Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Tyler Koivisto
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- David Law
- Deyen Lawson
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Joe Long
- Robert Macintyre
- Bryden Macpherson
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- James Morrison
- Gavin Moynihan
- John Murphy
- Vincent Norrman
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Damien Perrier
- Paul Peterson
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Nicholas Poppleton
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Bernd Ritthammer
- Matt Roberts
- Robert Rock
- Adrien Saddier
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Ricardo Santos
- Matthias Schmid
- Max Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Lee Slattery
- Jordan Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Graeme Storm
- James Sugrue
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Sean Towndrow
- Toby Tree
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Euan Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Romain Wattel
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Chris Wood
- Jordan Wrisdale
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Daniel Young
- Aron Zemmer
Top 50 players in 2021 Cazoo Open field
No top-50 players are in the field.