2021 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seamus Power, who won prevailed in a sudden-death playoff in the PGA Tour opposite-field event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
Both Power and JT Poston finished regulation on 21-under 267, heading to extra holes. On the first playoff hole, both players made birdies, and then after four holes were halved in pars, Poston's tee shot on the sixth playoff hole found a water hazard.
Power was able to hit the green in regulation and make a winning par to secure his first PGA Tour title.
Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Barbasol Championship recap notes
A total of 77 players finished the tournament in the 38th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-under 140 or better.
The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 3M Open in Minnesota.
2021 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Seamus Power
|-21
|65
|68
|67
|67
|267
|$630,000
|P2
|J.T. Poston
|-21
|65
|66
|66
|70
|267
|$381,500
|T3
|Anirban Lahiri
|-20
|68
|67
|68
|65
|268
|$206,500
|T3
|Sam Ryder
|-20
|66
|69
|68
|65
|268
|$206,500
|T5
|Patrick Rodgers
|-19
|68
|67
|67
|67
|269
|$115,937
|T5
|Henrik Norlander
|-19
|68
|68
|66
|67
|269
|$115,937
|T5
|Ryan Armour
|-19
|65
|67
|69
|68
|269
|$115,937
|T5
|Mito Pereira
|-19
|67
|70
|65
|67
|269
|$115,937
|T5
|James Hahn
|-19
|69
|70
|60
|70
|269
|$115,937
|T5
|Luke List
|-19
|65
|68
|65
|71
|269
|$115,937
|T11
|Taylor Pendrith
|-18
|65
|68
|69
|68
|270
|$77,875
|T11
|Bo Hoag
|-18
|66
|68
|67
|69
|270
|$77,875
|T11
|David Lingmerth
|-18
|65
|70
|65
|70
|270
|$77,875
|T11
|Joseph Bramlett
|-18
|65
|67
|67
|71
|270
|$77,875
|T15
|Josh Teater
|-17
|69
|67
|69
|66
|271
|$58,625
|T15
|Beau Hossler
|-17
|67
|68
|69
|67
|271
|$58,625
|T15
|Brian Stuard
|-17
|64
|69
|70
|68
|271
|$58,625
|T15
|Adam Schenk
|-17
|66
|69
|67
|69
|271
|$58,625
|19
|Michael Gligic
|-16
|67
|68
|71
|66
|272
|$49,875
|T20
|Rafael Campos
|-15
|70
|66
|71
|66
|273
|$38,325
|T20
|Mark Hubbard
|-15
|66
|69
|70
|68
|273
|$38,325
|T20
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-15
|68
|69
|68
|68
|273
|$38,325
|T20
|Ben Taylor
|-15
|67
|69
|68
|69
|273
|$38,325
|T20
|Jim Herman
|-15
|67
|70
|65
|71
|273
|$38,325
|T20
|David Hearn
|-15
|67
|67
|67
|72
|273
|$38,325
|T26
|Mark Anderson
|-14
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|$26,075
|T26
|Charl Schwartzel
|-14
|71
|68
|68
|67
|274
|$26,075
|T26
|Kevin Tway
|-14
|69
|71
|67
|67
|274
|$26,075
|T26
|Vincent Whaley
|-14
|69
|67
|69
|69
|274
|$26,075
|T26
|Jason Dufner
|-14
|67
|69
|65
|73
|274
|$26,075
|T31
|Robert Garrigus
|-13
|69
|70
|71
|65
|275
|$20,475
|T31
|Davis Thompson
|-13
|67
|70
|71
|67
|275
|$20,475
|T31
|Roger Sloan
|-13
|69
|71
|68
|67
|275
|$20,475
|T31
|Wilco Nienaber
|-13
|68
|71
|69
|67
|275
|$20,475
|T31
|Bo Van Pelt
|-13
|67
|72
|66
|70
|275
|$20,475
|T31
|Greg Chalmers
|-13
|66
|71
|67
|71
|275
|$20,475
|T37
|Sahith Theegala
|-12
|69
|71
|70
|66
|276
|$16,625
|T37
|Nick Watney
|-12
|69
|66
|70
|71
|276
|$16,625
|T37
|Derek Ernst
|-12
|69
|66
|66
|75
|276
|$16,625
|T40
|Tom Lewis
|-11
|69
|71
|72
|65
|277
|$14,875
|T40
|Dominic Bozzelli
|-11
|70
|65
|73
|69
|277
|$14,875
|T42
|Vaughn Taylor
|-10
|65
|72
|72
|69
|278
|$12,425
|T42
|David Gazzolo
|-10
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|$12,425
|T42
|Cameron Percy
|-10
|67
|69
|71
|71
|278
|$12,425
|T42
|Bobby Bai
|-10
|66
|71
|68
|73
|278
|$12,425
|T42
|Paul Barjon
|-10
|71
|69
|65
|73
|278
|$12,425
|T47
|Wes Roach
|-9
|71
|69
|71
|68
|279
|$9,287
|T47
|Will Grimmer
|-9
|64
|74
|71
|70
|279
|$9,287
|T47
|J.J. Spaun
|-9
|71
|69
|69
|70
|279
|$9,287
|T47
|Greyson Sigg
|-9
|68
|71
|69
|71
|279
|$9,287
|T47
|Austin Cook
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|72
|279
|$9,287
|T47
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|-9
|69
|68
|68
|74
|279
|$9,287
|T53
|Camilo Villegas
|-8
|71
|69
|72
|68
|280
|$8,239
|T53
|Ryan Brehm
|-8
|70
|66
|75
|69
|280
|$8,239
|T53
|Scott Harrington
|-8
|65
|75
|70
|70
|280
|$8,239
|T53
|Bronson Burgoon
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|$8,239
|T53
|Lee Hodges
|-8
|67
|71
|67
|75
|280
|$8,239
|T58
|Richard S. Johnson
|-7
|69
|70
|73
|69
|281
|$7,910
|T58
|J.J. Henry
|-7
|72
|68
|71
|70
|281
|$7,910
|T58
|Ben Martin
|-7
|66
|69
|74
|72
|281
|$7,910
|T58
|Davis Riley
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|74
|281
|$7,910
|T62
|Jonathan Byrd
|-6
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|$7,595
|T62
|Jason Bohn
|-6
|68
|68
|74
|72
|282
|$7,595
|T62
|Ricky Barnes
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|$7,595
|T62
|MJ Daffue
|-6
|70
|68
|71
|73
|282
|$7,595
|T62
|Shawn Stefani
|-6
|67
|71
|69
|75
|282
|$7,595
|T67
|Trey Shirley
|-5
|70
|69
|73
|71
|283
|$7,315
|T67
|Nick Taylor
|-5
|71
|69
|72
|71
|283
|$7,315
|T67
|David Pastore
|-5
|73
|67
|72
|71
|283
|$7,315
|T70
|Zack Sucher
|-4
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|$7,140
|T70
|Rob Oppenheim
|-4
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|$7,140
|T72
|Michael Kim
|-3
|69
|71
|71
|74
|285
|$7,000
|T72
|Brice Garnett
|-3
|71
|69
|71
|74
|285
|$7,000
|74
|Andrew Loupe
|-2
|71
|67
|73
|75
|286
|$6,895
|T75
|K.J. Choi
|-1
|71
|68
|73
|75
|287
|$6,790
|T75
|Stephen Stallings Jr.
|-1
|67
|73
|71
|76
|287
|$6,790