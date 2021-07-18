2021 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seamus Power, who won prevailed in a sudden-death playoff in the PGA Tour opposite-field event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

Both Power and JT Poston finished regulation on 21-under 267, heading to extra holes. On the first playoff hole, both players made birdies, and then after four holes were halved in pars, Poston's tee shot on the sixth playoff hole found a water hazard.

Power was able to hit the green in regulation and make a winning par to secure his first PGA Tour title.

Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Morikawa won the $630,000 winner's share of the $13,500,000 purse.

Barbasol Championship recap notes

Morikawa earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Morikawa also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 77 players finished the tournament in the 38th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-under 140 or better.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 3M Open in Minnesota.

2021 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details