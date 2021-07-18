2021 Barbasol Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/18/2021 at 8:36 pm
The 2021 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Seamus Power, who won prevailed in a sudden-death playoff in the PGA Tour opposite-field event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

Both Power and JT Poston finished regulation on 21-under 267, heading to extra holes. On the first playoff hole, both players made birdies, and then after four holes were halved in pars, Poston's tee shot on the sixth playoff hole found a water hazard.

Power was able to hit the green in regulation and make a winning par to secure his first PGA Tour title.

Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Barbasol Championship recap notes

A total of 77 players finished the tournament in the 38th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-under 140 or better.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 3M Open in Minnesota.

2021 Barbasol Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Seamus Power -21 65 68 67 67 267 $630,000
P2 J.T. Poston -21 65 66 66 70 267 $381,500
T3 Anirban Lahiri -20 68 67 68 65 268 $206,500
T3 Sam Ryder -20 66 69 68 65 268 $206,500
T5 Patrick Rodgers -19 68 67 67 67 269 $115,937
T5 Henrik Norlander -19 68 68 66 67 269 $115,937
T5 Ryan Armour -19 65 67 69 68 269 $115,937
T5 Mito Pereira -19 67 70 65 67 269 $115,937
T5 James Hahn -19 69 70 60 70 269 $115,937
T5 Luke List -19 65 68 65 71 269 $115,937
T11 Taylor Pendrith -18 65 68 69 68 270 $77,875
T11 Bo Hoag -18 66 68 67 69 270 $77,875
T11 David Lingmerth -18 65 70 65 70 270 $77,875
T11 Joseph Bramlett -18 65 67 67 71 270 $77,875
T15 Josh Teater -17 69 67 69 66 271 $58,625
T15 Beau Hossler -17 67 68 69 67 271 $58,625
T15 Brian Stuard -17 64 69 70 68 271 $58,625
T15 Adam Schenk -17 66 69 67 69 271 $58,625
19 Michael Gligic -16 67 68 71 66 272 $49,875
T20 Rafael Campos -15 70 66 71 66 273 $38,325
T20 Mark Hubbard -15 66 69 70 68 273 $38,325
T20 Satoshi Kodaira -15 68 69 68 68 273 $38,325
T20 Ben Taylor -15 67 69 68 69 273 $38,325
T20 Jim Herman -15 67 70 65 71 273 $38,325
T20 David Hearn -15 67 67 67 72 273 $38,325
T26 Mark Anderson -14 69 69 69 67 274 $26,075
T26 Charl Schwartzel -14 71 68 68 67 274 $26,075
T26 Kevin Tway -14 69 71 67 67 274 $26,075
T26 Vincent Whaley -14 69 67 69 69 274 $26,075
T26 Jason Dufner -14 67 69 65 73 274 $26,075
T31 Robert Garrigus -13 69 70 71 65 275 $20,475
T31 Davis Thompson -13 67 70 71 67 275 $20,475
T31 Roger Sloan -13 69 71 68 67 275 $20,475
T31 Wilco Nienaber -13 68 71 69 67 275 $20,475
T31 Bo Van Pelt -13 67 72 66 70 275 $20,475
T31 Greg Chalmers -13 66 71 67 71 275 $20,475
T37 Sahith Theegala -12 69 71 70 66 276 $16,625
T37 Nick Watney -12 69 66 70 71 276 $16,625
T37 Derek Ernst -12 69 66 66 75 276 $16,625
T40 Tom Lewis -11 69 71 72 65 277 $14,875
T40 Dominic Bozzelli -11 70 65 73 69 277 $14,875
T42 Vaughn Taylor -10 65 72 72 69 278 $12,425
T42 David Gazzolo -10 70 68 71 69 278 $12,425
T42 Cameron Percy -10 67 69 71 71 278 $12,425
T42 Bobby Bai -10 66 71 68 73 278 $12,425
T42 Paul Barjon -10 71 69 65 73 278 $12,425
T47 Wes Roach -9 71 69 71 68 279 $9,287
T47 Will Grimmer -9 64 74 71 70 279 $9,287
T47 J.J. Spaun -9 71 69 69 70 279 $9,287
T47 Greyson Sigg -9 68 71 69 71 279 $9,287
T47 Austin Cook -9 69 68 70 72 279 $9,287
T47 Ted Potter, Jr. -9 69 68 68 74 279 $9,287
T53 Camilo Villegas -8 71 69 72 68 280 $8,239
T53 Ryan Brehm -8 70 66 75 69 280 $8,239
T53 Scott Harrington -8 65 75 70 70 280 $8,239
T53 Bronson Burgoon -8 69 69 70 72 280 $8,239
T53 Lee Hodges -8 67 71 67 75 280 $8,239
T58 Richard S. Johnson -7 69 70 73 69 281 $7,910
T58 J.J. Henry -7 72 68 71 70 281 $7,910
T58 Ben Martin -7 66 69 74 72 281 $7,910
T58 Davis Riley -7 68 70 69 74 281 $7,910
T62 Jonathan Byrd -6 68 72 72 70 282 $7,595
T62 Jason Bohn -6 68 68 74 72 282 $7,595
T62 Ricky Barnes -6 69 70 71 72 282 $7,595
T62 MJ Daffue -6 70 68 71 73 282 $7,595
T62 Shawn Stefani -6 67 71 69 75 282 $7,595
T67 Trey Shirley -5 70 69 73 71 283 $7,315
T67 Nick Taylor -5 71 69 72 71 283 $7,315
T67 David Pastore -5 73 67 72 71 283 $7,315
T70 Zack Sucher -4 70 69 72 73 284 $7,140
T70 Rob Oppenheim -4 70 69 72 73 284 $7,140
T72 Michael Kim -3 69 71 71 74 285 $7,000
T72 Brice Garnett -3 71 69 71 74 285 $7,000
74 Andrew Loupe -2 71 67 73 75 286 $6,895
T75 K.J. Choi -1 71 68 73 75 287 $6,790
T75 Stephen Stallings Jr. -1 67 73 71 76 287 $6,790

