2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winners Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, who teamed up to win the LPGA's lone team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

The sisters teamed up to shoot their second 59 of the week in the two rounds played in the better-ball format, pulling away to beat the 2019 winning team of Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton on 24-under 256.

A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh, as well as Aditi Ashok and Pajaree Anannarukarn, finished tied for third place.

The Jutanugarns won and will split the $553,076 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.



Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes

The Jutanugarns picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

The sisters earned 410 Race to the CME Globe points, splitting the combined first- and second-place points for a standard event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 4-under 136 or better, with 41 teams finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details