2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/17/2021 at 7:55 pm
The 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winners Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, who teamed up to win the LPGA's lone team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

The sisters teamed up to shoot their second 59 of the week in the two rounds played in the better-ball format, pulling away to beat the 2019 winning team of Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton on 24-under 256.

A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh, as well as Aditi Ashok and Pajaree Anannarukarn, finished tied for third place.

The Jutanugarns won and will split the $553,076 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes

The Jutanugarns picks up the win in the 17th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

The sisters earned 410 Race to the CME Globe points, splitting the combined first- and second-place points for a standard event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 4-under 136 or better, with 41 teams finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jutanugarn, A. / Jutanugarn, M. -24 67 59 71 59 256 $553,076
2 Suwannapura, J. / Clanton, C. -21 65 65 65 64 259 $267,712
T3 Kim, A Lim / Noh, Y. -19 69 62 66 64 261 $145,819
T3 Anannarukarn, P./ Ashok, A. -19 65 63 67 66 261 $145,819
5 Lee, Mj. / Saso, Y. -18 69 65 66 62 262 $96,833
T6 Yang, A. / Kang, Hj. -17 70 61 70 62 263 $69,291
T6 Altomare, B. / Yin, A. -17 72 61 67 63 263 $69,291
T6 Kerr, C. / Meadow, S. -17 69 62 69 63 263 $69,291
T6 Lee6, Je. / Hur, M. J. -17 67 62 68 66 263 $69,291
10 Lincicome, B. / Lang, B. -16 68 64 68 64 264 $53,315
11 Park, H.Y. / Song, J. -15 69 65 66 65 265 $49,670
T12 Stephenson, L. / Hollis, J. -14 65 67 70 64 266 $39,690
T12 Thompson, L. / Hataoka, N. -14 69 63 69 65 266 $39,690
T12 Lewis, S. / Fassi, M. -14 69 65 66 66 266 $39,690
T12 Schmelzel, S. / Pagdanganan, B. -14 69 62 69 66 266 $39,690
T12 Ciganda, C. / Reid, M. -14 66 64 66 70 266 $39,690
T17 Kim, H.J. / Ji, E-H. -13 71 61 71 64 267 $26,475
T17 Lee, J.E. / Choi, N.Y. -13 71 65 66 65 267 $26,475
T17 Henderson, B.M. / Chun, I.G. -13 71 62 69 65 267 $26,475
T17 Ryu, S.Y. / Park, I. -13 67 65 70 65 267 $26,475
T17 Korda, N. / Korda, J. -13 65 69 66 67 267 $26,475
T22 Kang, D. / Ko, L. -12 68 63 74 63 268 $19,062
T22 Herbin, C. / Iturrioz, N. -12 68 63 73 64 268 $19,062
T22 Weaver, L. / Lee, A. -12 69 63 70 66 268 $19,062
T25 Masson, C. / Ernst, A. -11 68 68 71 62 269 $15,778
T25 Stoelting, J. / Perry, K. -11 71 63 69 66 269 $15,778
T27 Law, B. / Sagstrom, M. -10 69 67 71 63 270 $12,987
T27 Hsu, W. / Lee, M. -10 76 60 68 66 270 $12,987
T27 O'Toole, R. / Jackson, J. -10 70 64 69 67 270 $12,987
T27 Meechai, W. / Yoktuan, P. -10 66 63 74 67 270 $12,987
T31 Ewart Shadoff, / Talley, E. -9 72 64 70 65 271 $10,823
T31 Khang, M. / Ewing, A. -9 70 63 69 69 271 $10,823
T33 Sharp, A. / Kemp, S. -7 72 64 72 65 273 $9,911
T33 Gillman, K. / Chang, J. -7 72 61 74 66 273 $9,911
T35 Inglis, C. / Do, B. -6 69 66 72 67 274 $8,846
T35 Reto, P. / Ardina, D. -6 69 67 69 69 274 $8,846
T35 Martin, M. / Hurst, V. -6 69 66 70 69 274 $8,846
T35 Kirk, K. / Olson, A. -6 73 63 68 70 274 $8,846
39 Strom, L. / Johansson, L. -5 71 65 73 66 275 $8,179
39 Tan, K. / Lopez, L. -5 69 67 72 67 275 $8,179
41 Popov, S. / Van Dam, A. -3 71 65 71 70 277 $7,868

