When’s the last time a PGA Tour player finished a whole tournament without a bogey or worse?

In a 72-hole golf tournament, players make a collection of scores that almost always include at least one dropped shot -- be that a bogey or worse.

It's hard enough to go through a single round of tournament golf without making a bogey or worse, much less going through an entire tournament. However, in the history of the PGA Tour, a handful of players have managed to play an entire tournament bogey-free.

PGA Tour player finished a whole tournament without a bogey or worse

The first player to complete a 72-hole PGA Tour event without a bogey was Lee Trevino, who won the 1974 Greater New Orleans Open.

It was another 36 years until someone went 72 holes without a bogey, when Charles Howell III completed the feat at the 2010 The Greenbrier Classic at the Old White in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. He finished T-9.

Scott Piercy finished T-2 at Trinity Forest Golf Club when he went bogey-free over 72 holes in the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Just three months later, J.T. Poston became the first PGA Tour winner in 45 years to hoist the trophy after playing a 72-hole event without a bogey at the 2019 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Then Mark Anderson finished T-36 by going bogey free at the Safeway Open played in September 2020 at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

In 2021, Andrew Putnam went 72 holes without a bogey at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and finished T-7.

Longest streak of par or better in PGA Tour history

The longest known streak of holes on the PGA Tour without making a bogey or worse belongs to Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods played 110 holes without a bogey from the fourth hole of the 2000 Bell Canadian Open (51 holes) through the fifth hole of the third round of the 2000 National Car Rental Classic at Disney (59 holes) is the longest record anyone can recall.