2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Midland Country Club in Michigan. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational action.

You can watch the 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Wednesday's first round.

During Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the mix of Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app together nine hours of live coverage of the tournament. For the final round, CBS Sports airs the final two hours.

On the first three days, Golf Channel has coverage with live streaming beforehand on the NBC Sports app.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, July 14

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

NBC Sports app streaming: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 16

NBC Sports app streaming: 3-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 17