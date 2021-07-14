2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

The 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is the latest stop on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Midland Country Club in Michigan hosting the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with golf action from Midland Country Club.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 35 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

Golf Channel airs coverage for the first three days, with some live streaming online through the NBC Sports app on Thursday and Friday.

CBS Sports takes over on Sunday, airing the final two hours of the LPGA's only team event.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational TV times and schedule.

2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern