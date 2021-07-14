2021 Barbasol Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Barbasol Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

The betting favorite this week is Seamus Power, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Charl Schwartzel is on 16-to-1, with Luke List at 25-to-1.

Patrick Rodgers sits on 28-to-1.

2021 Barbasol Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Barbasol Championship, back this year as an opposite-field event against the Open. Keene Trace is a course that gives up scores but isn't ridiculously easy.

We have a good mix of young players, including some Korn Ferry Tour regulars, and older guys making a rare start.

