2021 Barbasol Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Barbasol Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
The betting favorite this week is Seamus Power, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Charl Schwartzel is on 16-to-1, with Luke List at 25-to-1.
Patrick Rodgers sits on 28-to-1.
2021 Barbasol Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Barbasol Championship, back this year as an opposite-field event against the Open. Keene Trace is a course that gives up scores but isn't ridiculously easy.
We have a good mix of young players, including some Korn Ferry Tour regulars, and older guys making a rare start.
To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
2021 Barbasol Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Seamus Power: +1400
- Charl Schwartzel: +1600
- Luke List: +2500
- Patrick Rodgers: +2800
- Stephan Jaeger: +3000
- Adam Schenk: +3000
- Russell Knox: +3000
- Mito Pereira: +3500
- Jim Herman: +3500
- Nick Taylor: +3500
- Taylor Pendrith: +3500
- Tom Lewis: +3500
- Richy Werenski: +3500
- Henrik Norlander: +4000
- Beau Hossler: +4000
- Brian Stuard: +4000
- J.T. Poston: +4000
- Lee Hodges: +4000
- Greyson Sigg: +4000
- Chesson Hadley: +5000
- Jason Dufner: +5000
- Cameron Percy: +5000
- Mark Hubbard: +5000
- Vaughn Taylor: +5000
- Wilco Nienaber: +5000
- Davis Riley: +5000
- Brice Garnett: +5000
- Bo Hoag: +5000
- Sahith Theegala: +5000
- Scott Brown: +6000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +6000
- Will Gordon: +6000
- Camilo Villegas: +6000
- Davis Thompson: +6000
- Ryan Armour: +6000
- Denny McCarthy: +6000
- Roger Sloan: +6000
- Vincent Whaley: +6000
- Kevin Tway: +6000
- Sam Ryder: +8000
- John Huh: +8000
- Bronson Burgoon: +8000
- Chase Seiffert: +8000
- Ben Martin: +8000
- Joseph Bramlett: +8000
- Hudson Swafford: +8000
- Sean O'Hair: +8000
- Josh Teater: +8000
- Mark Anderson: +8000
- John Pak: +8000
- J.J. Spaun: +10000
- Wes Roach: +10000
- Tyler Duncan: +10000
- Aaron Baddeley: +10000
- James Hahn: +10000
- Fabian Gomez: +12500
- Austin Cook: +12500
- Michael Gellerman: +12500
- MJ Daffue: +12500
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +12500
- Bo Van Pelt: +12500
- Anirban Lahiri: +12500
- Paul Barjon: +15000
- Rob Oppenheim: +15000
- Chris Baker: +15000
- Ted Potter Jr: +15000
- D.J. Trahan: +15000
- Michael Gligic: +15000
- Ben Crane: +15000
- Rhein Gibson: +15000
- Bill Haas: +15000
- Robby Shelton: +15000
- Scott Harrington: +15000
- Stephen Stallings Jr: +20000
- Richard S. Johnson: +20000
- Andres Romero: +20000
- David Hearn: +20000
- Scott Gutschewski: +20000
- Rafael Campos: +25000
- Jonathan Byrd: +25000
- Grayson Murray: +25000
- K.J. Choi: +25000
- Kris Ventura: +25000
- Nelson Ledesma: +25000
- Zack Sucher: +25000
- Johnson Wagner: +25000
- Nick Watney: +25000
- David Lingmerth: +30000
- Shawn Stefani: +30000
- David Pastore: +30000
- Preston Summerhays: +30000
- Arjun Atwal: +30000
- Sangmoon Bae: +30000
- Ricky Barnes: +30000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +30000
- Ryan Blaum: +30000
- Tommy Gainey: +30000
- Greg Chalmers: +40000
- Derek Ernst: +40000
- Ben Taylor: +40000
- Hunter Mahan: +40000
- Robert Garrigus: +40000
- Ryan Brehm: +40000
- Bobby Bai: +40000
- Trey Shirley: +40000
- Andrew Stephens: +50000
- Dominic Bozzelli: +50000
- Carl Pettersson: +50000
- Charlie Beljan: +50000
- J.J. Henry: +50000
- Jon Merrick: +50000
- Ken Duke: +50000
- Will Grimmer: +50000
- John Senden: +50000
- Kevin Stadler: +50000
- Daniel Chopra: +50000
- George McNeill: +50000
- Michael Kim: +50000
- Andrew Loupe: +60000
- Matt Every: +60000
- D.A. Points: +60000
- David Gazzolo: +60000
- Jason Bohn: +80000
- John Daly: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Case Cochran: +100000
- Parker McLachlin: +100000
- Omar Uresti: +100000
- Eric Axley: +100000
- Brendon de Jonge: +100000
- John Rollins: +100000
- Smylie Kaufman: +100000