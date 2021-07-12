PXG introduces Xtreme Dark Gen4 irons

PXG has embraced the black-and-white color scheme in its brand identity, apparel and clubs, and they're now re-introducing a new optional matte-black finish to their flagship 0311 Gen4 Irons lineup.

The new Xtreme Dark finish is a black, diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating that is designed to be durable and look great.

DLC is a hard, graphite-like, carbon-based coating that is applied to the outside of the clubhead. The material has been used in fuel-injection systems, and the application extends the life compared to a more common PVD finish.

The Xtreme Dark finish was available in the Gen1 and Gen2 series of the 0311 irons, and now it's back based on customer demand in all 0311 models.

The PXG 0311 Gen4 irons have a hollow-body construction filled with a wholly new polymer that they call XCOR that they say is superior to anything they've produced.

The company says XCOR is its softest injected polymer while simultaneously having the highest coefficient of restitution (COR) of their iron models to deliver more energy back to the ball at impact and increase ball speeds. XCOR flexes to increase ball speeds while also being more efficient and providing the support needed for the irons' 1.5 mm-wide face to perform and not deform.