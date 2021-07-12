2021 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Vinny del Negro, with the former NBA star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.
Vinny del Negro and John Smoltz went into a playoff after both players finished with 69 total points under the modified Stableford scoring system. On the first playoff hole, del Negro prevailed to pick up the win on the par-5 18th, making a birdie after scoring a 4 there in the final hole of regulation.
Tony Romo finished third on 66 points, with Annika Sorenstam at 64 points and in fourth place.
Vinny del Negro would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Smoltz, who plays golf as a professional, claimed the check instead.
2021 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|MONEY
|1
|Vinny Del Negro
|69
|23
|26
|20
|2
|John Smoltz
|69
|25
|26
|18
|3
|Tony Romo
|66
|20
|22
|24
|4
|Annika Sorenstam
|64
|23
|23
|18
|5
|Jack Wagner
|61
|24
|23
|14
|6
|Joe Pavelski
|60
|24
|14
|22
|7
|Mardy Fish
|58
|18
|21
|19
|8
|Mike Modano
|57
|25
|7
|25
|9
|Stephen Curry
|56
|21
|18
|17
|10
|Kyle Williams
|52
|23
|11
|18
|11
|Mark Mulder
|51
|19
|14
|18
|T12
|Sterling Sharpe
|49
|15
|16
|18
|T12
|Adam Thielen
|49
|16
|14
|19
|14
|Brian Mccann
|47
|13
|12
|22
|15
|Tim Wakefield
|45
|19
|19
|7
|T16
|Dell Curry
|44
|13
|15
|16
|T16
|Carson Palmer
|44
|16
|11
|17
|T16
|Kelly Slater
|44
|15
|11
|18
|19
|Michael Pena
|43
|9
|20
|14
|20
|David Wells
|42
|13
|16
|13
|21
|Derek Lowe
|41
|1
|18
|22
|22
|Alex Smith
|40
|9
|13
|18
|23
|Patrick Peterson
|39
|15
|6
|18
|24
|Aaron Rodgers
|34
|9
|10
|15
|T25
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|32
|13
|5
|14
|T25
|Andrew Whitworth
|32
|11
|6
|15
|T27
|Ray Allen
|31
|19
|11
|1
|T27
|Jerry Rice
|31
|15
|13
|3
|29
|Roger Clemens
|28
|7
|6
|15
|T30
|Justin Timberlake
|25
|4
|15
|6
|T30
|Bret Baier
|25
|-2
|15
|12
|T30
|Derek Carr
|25
|7
|6
|12
|T33
|Kevin Millar
|24
|11
|7
|6
|T33
|Chase Utley
|24
|1
|8
|15
|T35
|Canelo
|23
|4
|16
|3
|T35
|Robbie Gould
|23
|7
|9
|7
|T35
|Bret Saberhagen
|23
|8
|7
|8
|38
|Doug Pederson
|21
|12
|12
|-3
|T39
|Jerome Bettis
|20
|15
|2
|3
|T39
|Larry Fitzgerald
|20
|8
|8
|4
|T39
|Kyle Fuller
|20
|5
|11
|4
|T39
|Tj Oshie
|20
|7
|2
|11
|T43
|Brian Urlacher
|19
|8
|8
|3
|T43
|Jay Bilas
|19
|6
|9
|4
|T43
|Golden Tate
|19
|2
|9
|8
|46
|Joe Mauer
|18
|3
|11
|4
|T47
|Greg Maddux
|17
|0
|17
|0
|T47
|Tom Glavine
|17
|7
|8
|2
|49
|Joe Theisman
|16
|10
|10
|-4
|T50
|Brian Kelly
|15
|3
|12
|0
|T50
|Patrick Mahomes Ii
|15
|4
|8
|3
|52
|Joe Buck
|12
|3
|9
|0
|53
|Marcus Allen
|11
|-5
|5
|11
|54
|Seth Curry
|10
|7
|2
|1
|55
|Rob Riggle
|4
|1
|8
|-5
|56
|Brian Baumgartner
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|T57
|Joe Don Rooney
|-2
|8
|2
|-12
|T57
|Dan Quayle
|-2
|-5
|4
|-1
|59
|Shane Victorino
|-3
|-3
|6
|-6
|60
|Steve Young
|-5
|-3
|-1
|-1
|T61
|Matt Nagy
|-7
|-2
|2
|-7
|T61
|Jim Mcmahon
|-7
|-1
|-7
|1
|63
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|-9
|-4
|1
|-6
|T64
|Aj Hawk
|-10
|-1
|-3
|-6
|T64
|Michael Strahan
|-10
|-7
|-1
|-2
|66
|Travis Kelce
|-11
|-10
|4
|-5
|T67
|Kira K. Dixon
|-16
|-2
|-8
|-6
|T67
|Charles Woodson
|-16
|-11
|-8
|3
|69
|Larry The Cable Guy
|-17
|-6
|-8
|-3
|70
|Kyle Rudolph
|-19
|-14
|-5
|0
|T71
|Sean Payton
|-20
|-9
|-1
|-10
|T71
|Kyle Lowry
|-20
|-3
|-11
|-6
|73
|Jimmy Rollins
|-21
|-12
|-3
|-6
|74
|Vince Carter
|-24
|-12
|-11
|-1
|75
|Emmitt Smith
|-27
|-10
|-4
|-13
|T76
|Mike Vrabel
|-28
|-9
|-9
|-10
|T76
|Charles Barkley
|-28
|-16
|-5
|-7
|78
|Justin Tuck
|-34
|-6
|-12
|-16
|79
|Doug Flutie
|-36
|-12
|-21
|-3
|80
|Jay Demarcus
|-40
|-14
|-12
|-14
|81
|Sean Mcdermott
|-44
|-17
|-14
|-13
|82
|Dylan Dreyer
|-45
|-16
|-21
|-8
|83
|John O'Hurley
|-58
|-13
|-21
|-24
|84
|Ray Romano
|-60
|-18
|-23
|-19
|85
|Demarcus Ware
|-64
|-22
|-28
|-14
|86
|Kevin Nealon
|-72
|-22
|-27
|-23
|87
|Al Michaels
|-85
|-31
|-28
|-26