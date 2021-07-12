2021 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Vinny del Negro, with the former NBA star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Vinny del Negro and John Smoltz went into a playoff after both players finished with 69 total points under the modified Stableford scoring system. On the first playoff hole, del Negro prevailed to pick up the win on the par-5 18th, making a birdie after scoring a 4 there in the final hole of regulation.

Tony Romo finished third on 66 points, with Annika Sorenstam at 64 points and in fourth place.

Vinny del Negro would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Smoltz, who plays golf as a professional, claimed the check instead.

2021 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

