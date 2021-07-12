2021 American Century Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
07/12/2021 at 9:53 am
The 2021 American Century Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Vinny del Negro, with the former NBA star taking the title at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Club in the 54-hole, NBC-owned celebrity golf tournament.

Vinny del Negro and John Smoltz went into a playoff after both players finished with 69 total points under the modified Stableford scoring system. On the first playoff hole, del Negro prevailed to pick up the win on the par-5 18th, making a birdie after scoring a 4 there in the final hole of regulation.

Tony Romo finished third on 66 points, with Annika Sorenstam at 64 points and in fourth place.

Vinny del Negro would have won the $125,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse, but as an amateur, he was unable to get the money. Smoltz, who plays golf as a professional, claimed the check instead.

2021 American Century Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER R1 R2 R3 TOTAL MONEY
1 Vinny Del Negro 69 23 26 20
2 John Smoltz 69 25 26 18
3 Tony Romo 66 20 22 24
4 Annika Sorenstam 64 23 23 18
5 Jack Wagner 61 24 23 14
6 Joe Pavelski 60 24 14 22
7 Mardy Fish 58 18 21 19
8 Mike Modano 57 25 7 25
9 Stephen Curry 56 21 18 17
10 Kyle Williams 52 23 11 18
11 Mark Mulder 51 19 14 18
T12 Sterling Sharpe 49 15 16 18
T12 Adam Thielen 49 16 14 19
14 Brian Mccann 47 13 12 22
15 Tim Wakefield 45 19 19 7
T16 Dell Curry 44 13 15 16
T16 Carson Palmer 44 16 11 17
T16 Kelly Slater 44 15 11 18
19 Michael Pena 43 9 20 14
20 David Wells 42 13 16 13
21 Derek Lowe 41 1 18 22
22 Alex Smith 40 9 13 18
23 Patrick Peterson 39 15 6 18
24 Aaron Rodgers 34 9 10 15
T25 Alfonso Ribeiro 32 13 5 14
T25 Andrew Whitworth 32 11 6 15
T27 Ray Allen 31 19 11 1
T27 Jerry Rice 31 15 13 3
29 Roger Clemens 28 7 6 15
T30 Justin Timberlake 25 4 15 6
T30 Bret Baier 25 -2 15 12
T30 Derek Carr 25 7 6 12
T33 Kevin Millar 24 11 7 6
T33 Chase Utley 24 1 8 15
T35 Canelo 23 4 16 3
T35 Robbie Gould 23 7 9 7
T35 Bret Saberhagen 23 8 7 8
38 Doug Pederson 21 12 12 -3
T39 Jerome Bettis 20 15 2 3
T39 Larry Fitzgerald 20 8 8 4
T39 Kyle Fuller 20 5 11 4
T39 Tj Oshie 20 7 2 11
T43 Brian Urlacher 19 8 8 3
T43 Jay Bilas 19 6 9 4
T43 Golden Tate 19 2 9 8
46 Joe Mauer 18 3 11 4
T47 Greg Maddux 17 0 17 0
T47 Tom Glavine 17 7 8 2
49 Joe Theisman 16 10 10 -4
T50 Brian Kelly 15 3 12 0
T50 Patrick Mahomes Ii 15 4 8 3
52 Joe Buck 12 3 9 0
53 Marcus Allen 11 -5 5 11
54 Seth Curry 10 7 2 1
55 Rob Riggle 4 1 8 -5
56 Brian Baumgartner 1 1 4 -4
T57 Joe Don Rooney -2 8 2 -12
T57 Dan Quayle -2 -5 4 -1
59 Shane Victorino -3 -3 6 -6
60 Steve Young -5 -3 -1 -1
T61 Matt Nagy -7 -2 2 -7
T61 Jim Mcmahon -7 -1 -7 1
63 Ryan Fitzpatrick -9 -4 1 -6
T64 Aj Hawk -10 -1 -3 -6
T64 Michael Strahan -10 -7 -1 -2
66 Travis Kelce -11 -10 4 -5
T67 Kira K. Dixon -16 -2 -8 -6
T67 Charles Woodson -16 -11 -8 3
69 Larry The Cable Guy -17 -6 -8 -3
70 Kyle Rudolph -19 -14 -5 0
T71 Sean Payton -20 -9 -1 -10
T71 Kyle Lowry -20 -3 -11 -6
73 Jimmy Rollins -21 -12 -3 -6
74 Vince Carter -24 -12 -11 -1
75 Emmitt Smith -27 -10 -4 -13
T76 Mike Vrabel -28 -9 -9 -10
T76 Charles Barkley -28 -16 -5 -7
78 Justin Tuck -34 -6 -12 -16
79 Doug Flutie -36 -12 -21 -3
80 Jay Demarcus -40 -14 -12 -14
81 Sean Mcdermott -44 -17 -14 -13
82 Dylan Dreyer -45 -16 -21 -8
83 John O'Hurley -58 -13 -21 -24
84 Ray Romano -60 -18 -23 -19
85 Demarcus Ware -64 -22 -28 -14
86 Kevin Nealon -72 -22 -27 -23
87 Al Michaels -85 -31 -28 -26

