2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is headlined by Nelly Korda, Inbee Park and the Jutanugarn sisters.

The 72 two-woman teams in the field will compete in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational format featuring foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot after taking the year off with the COVID-19 interference in the schedule last year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

The field will be playing for a $2.3 million purse, with the winnings split among the players to make the cut.

2021 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field