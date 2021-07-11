2021 abrdn Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/11/2021 at 6:38 pm
The 2021 abrdn Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee, who took home the Rolex Series event in a playoff at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Lee, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry finished the 72-hole regulation event on 18-under 270, forcing a playoff on the 18th hole. On the first hole of the playoff, Lee made a 12-foot birdie putt to secure his second-career European Tour title.

Lucas Herbert, Ryan Palmer and Ian Poulter finished a shot out of the playoff.

Lee won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

2021 abrdn Scottish Open highlights

abrdn Scottish Open recap notes

Lee earned 56 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was strong, and the win proves big for Lee, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 69 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-under 141 or better.

Lee earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the British Open Championship in England.

2021 abrdn Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Min Woo Lee -18 68 69 65 64 266 €1,123,300.12
P2 Thomas Detry -18 66 65 68 67 266 €572,059.57
P2 Matt Fitzpatrick -18 66 66 67 67 266 €572,059.57
T4 Lucas Herbert -17 69 68 64 66 267 €281,365.46
T4 Ryan Palmer -17 66 70 67 64 267 €281,365.46
T4 Ian Poulter -17 66 68 70 63 267 €281,365.46
7 Jon Rahm -16 66 65 69 68 268 €199,064.48
T8 Justin Thomas -15 65 69 70 65 269 €157,473.87
T8 Johannes Veerman -15 70 67 67 65 269 €157,473.87
T10 Xander Schauffele -14 67 70 66 67 270 €127,766.30
T10 Jack Senior -14 64 67 73 66 270 €127,766.30
T12 Wade Ormsby -13 67 69 66 69 271 €107,961.25
T12 Matthieu Pavon -13 69 69 66 67 271 €107,961.25
T12 Scottie Scheffler -13 72 63 67 69 271 €107,961.25
T15 Richard Bland -12 69 66 72 65 272 €94,097.71
T15 Ross Fisher -12 70 68 68 66 272 €94,097.71
T15 Richie Ramsay -12 67 71 65 69 272 €94,097.71
T18 Sam Burns -11 72 68 67 66 273 €77,180.90
T18 Padraig Harrington -11 67 68 68 70 273 €77,180.90
T18 Tyrrell Hatton -11 69 67 72 65 273 €77,180.90
T18 Matthew Jordan -11 68 71 67 67 273 €77,180.90
T18 Robert Macintyre -11 68 69 67 69 273 €77,180.90
T18 Edoardo Molinari -11 71 68 68 66 273 €77,180.90
T18 Alvaro Quiros -11 66 68 70 69 273 €77,180.90
T18 Justin Walters -11 69 67 68 69 273 €77,180.90
T26 Alexander Björk -10 72 68 63 71 274 €59,768.96
T26 George Coetzee -10 66 66 73 69 274 €59,768.96
T26 Tommy Fleetwood -10 66 70 68 70 274 €59,768.96
T26 Alexander Levy -10 70 66 68 70 274 €59,768.96
T26 Adrian Otaegui -10 68 70 65 71 274 €59,768.96
T26 Matthew Southgate -10 69 68 68 69 274 €59,768.96
T26 Matt Wallace -10 70 70 68 66 274 €59,768.96
T26 Bernd Wiesberger -10 71 68 69 66 274 €59,768.96
T26 Will Zalatoris -10 69 70 66 69 274 €59,768.96
T35 Dean Burmester -9 73 67 66 69 275 €43,998.27
T35 Joakim Lagergren -9 68 71 67 69 275 €43,998.27
T35 David Law -9 67 67 69 72 275 €43,998.27
T35 Guido Migliozzi -9 71 66 70 68 275 €43,998.27
T35 Thomas Pieters -9 68 72 67 68 275 €43,998.27
T35 Tapio Pulkkanen -9 69 71 69 66 275 €43,998.27
T35 Aaron Rai -9 71 68 68 68 275 €43,998.27
T35 Connor Syme -9 67 71 69 68 275 €43,998.27
T35 Lee Westwood -9 65 67 71 72 275 €43,998.27
T44 Nino Bertasio -8 70 68 69 69 276 €31,381.72
T44 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 71 69 70 66 276 €31,381.72
T44 Ryan Fox -8 70 70 68 68 276 €31,381.72
T44 Sebastian Heisele -8 69 71 70 66 276 €31,381.72
T44 Scott Hend -8 67 70 70 69 276 €31,381.72
T44 Romain Langasque -8 68 70 68 70 276 €31,381.72
T44 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -8 70 68 69 69 276 €31,381.72
T44 Cormac Sharvin -8 70 66 68 72 276 €31,381.72
T44 Joël Stalter -8 69 71 69 67 276 €31,381.72
T44 Jeff Winther -8 67 72 69 68 276 €31,381.72
T54 Marcus Armitage -7 68 69 69 71 277 €22,799.53
T54 Branden Grace -7 69 71 69 68 277 €22,799.53
T54 Billy Horschel -7 70 70 70 67 277 €22,799.53
T54 Thorbjørn Olesen -7 74 66 69 68 277 €22,799.53
T54 Darius Van Driel -7 70 69 69 69 277 €22,799.53
T59 Laurie Canter -6 72 68 68 70 278 €19,168.61
T59 Oliver Farr -6 67 68 74 69 278 €19,168.61
T59 Masahiro Kawamura -6 70 70 69 69 278 €19,168.61
T59 Marcus Kinhult -6 67 68 72 71 278 €19,168.61
T59 Adrian Meronk -6 75 65 70 68 278 €19,168.61
T59 Victor Perez -6 69 68 66 75 278 €19,168.61
T65 Jamie Donaldson -5 68 70 72 69 279 €15,867.77
T65 Renato Paratore -5 69 69 71 70 279 €15,867.77
T65 Antoine Rozner -5 69 71 68 71 279 €15,867.77
T65 Fabrizio Zanotti -5 71 67 71 70 279 €15,867.77
T69 Steven Brown -4 70 70 70 70 280 €13,887.26
T69 Joost Luiten -4 69 71 70 70 280 €13,887.26
T71 Francesco Laporta -3 67 73 70 71 281 €10,915
T71 Collin Morikawa -3 70 67 71 73 281 €10,915
T73 Grant Forrest -2 67 70 72 73 282 €10,909
T73 Graeme Storm -2 68 70 71 73 282 €10,909
T75 Adri Arnaus PAR 68 69 72 75 284 €10,903
T75 Brandon Stone PAR 69 71 69 75 284 €10,903
77 Chris Wood 1 68 69 73 75 285 €10,898.50

