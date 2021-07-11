2021 abrdn Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 abrdn Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Min Woo Lee, who took home the Rolex Series event in a playoff at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Lee, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry finished the 72-hole regulation event on 18-under 270, forcing a playoff on the 18th hole. On the first hole of the playoff, Lee made a 12-foot birdie putt to secure his second-career European Tour title.

Lucas Herbert, Ryan Palmer and Ian Poulter finished a shot out of the playoff.

Lee won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

2021 abrdn Scottish Open highlights

abrdn Scottish Open recap notes

Lee earned 56 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was strong, and the win proves big for Lee, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 69 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-under 141 or better.

Lee earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the British Open Championship in England.

2021 abrdn Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

