2021 British Open Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock, R&A apps

The 2021 British Open Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England. Between online streams from NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the British Open Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 British Open Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday and Friday, NBC's free Peacock streaming service has coverage at different times of day. Peacock Premium users can stream all coverage through the service.

Golf Channel has coverage on four days, with ranging times each day. NBC has coverage every weekend day as well, with hours of uninterrupted coverage.

Viewers can stream this coverage through GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports apps for mobile and TV boxes.

2021 British Open Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 15

Peacock broadcast: 1:30-4 a.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Peacock broadcast: 3-4 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Peacock broadcast: 1:30-4 a.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Peacock broadcast: 3-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Golf Channel broadcast: 5-7 a.m.

NBC broadcast: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 18