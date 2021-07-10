2021 Barbasol Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Barbasol Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

The Barbasol Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Armour, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a return to the schedule after taking last year off for COVID-19.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Barbasol Championship field

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Charlie Beljan

Ryan Blaum

Jason Bohn

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Greg Chalmers

K.J. Choi

Daniel Chopra

Case Cochran

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

John Daly

Jason Dufner

Ken Duke

Tyler Duncan

Derek Ernst

Matt Every

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Will Grimmer

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Richard S. Johnson

Michael Kim

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Anirban Lahiri

Nelson Ledesma

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Andrew Loupe

Hunter Mahan

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Parker McLachlin

George McNeill

John Merrick

Grayson Murray

Wilco Nienaber

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

John Pak

David Pastore

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Carl Pettersson

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

Andres Romero

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Roger Sloan

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Stephen Stallings Jr.

Shawn Stefani

Andrew Stephens

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Preston Summerhays

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Top 50 players in 2021 Barbasol Championship field

Under PGA Tour rules, no player who has qualified for a major championship or World Golf Championships event is allowed to play in that week's opposite-field event instead. Thus, no top-50 players are in the field.