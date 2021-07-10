2021 Barbasol Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Barbasol Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
The Barbasol Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Armour, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a return to the schedule after taking last year off for COVID-19.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Barbasol Championship field
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Charlie Beljan
- Ryan Blaum
- Jason Bohn
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Greg Chalmers
- K.J. Choi
- Daniel Chopra
- Case Cochran
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- John Daly
- Jason Dufner
- Ken Duke
- Tyler Duncan
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Every
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Will Grimmer
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Richard S. Johnson
- Michael Kim
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Anirban Lahiri
- Nelson Ledesma
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Andrew Loupe
- Hunter Mahan
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Parker McLachlin
- George McNeill
- John Merrick
- Grayson Murray
- Wilco Nienaber
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- John Pak
- David Pastore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Carl Pettersson
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Andres Romero
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Roger Sloan
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Stephen Stallings Jr.
- Shawn Stefani
- Andrew Stephens
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Preston Summerhays
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
Top 50 players in 2021 Barbasol Championship field
Under PGA Tour rules, no player who has qualified for a major championship or World Golf Championships event is allowed to play in that week's opposite-field event instead. Thus, no top-50 players are in the field.