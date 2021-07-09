Want to look at something different? The new Q-Star Tour Divide may be for you
Want to look at something different? The new Q-Star Tour Divide may be for you

07/09/2021 at 11:59 am
Golf balls are typically a single color -- white, yellow, orange or whatever floats your boat. Sometimes there are patterns on balls. But it's rare to see a golf ball with two solid colors.

With their new Q-Star Tour Divide, Srixon is breaking that trend. The ball features yellow and orange, evenly split down the ball on a matte urethane cover. The cover actually uses pigments in thermoplastic to create the color effect instead of using paint.

The idea, Srixon says, is that a golfer will have an easier time aligning the ball off the tee and on the greens. The company also says that a golfer will get more visual feedback on short-game shots and putts. After initially releasing the balls in yellow/red, the company has added new yellow/blue and yellow/orange colorways to the line.

The ball is otherwise the same construction as the Q-Star Tour, which sits squarely between the Q-Star and the Z-Star models. It's for a player who swings just under triple digits mph with the driver and still want the performance of a tour-caliber ball.

The Srixon Q-Star Tour Divide is available for $33 per dozen.

