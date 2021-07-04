2021 Marathon LPGA Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
The Marathon LPGA Classic field is headlined by the likes of Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Inbee Park and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event in the push to the fourth major of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot after being the second event back from the COVID-19 break last year.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Marathon LPGA Classic field
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Sarah Burnham
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Chella Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Jacqui Concolino
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Katelyn Dambaugh
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Kendall Dye
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Dana Finkelstein
- Luna Galmes
- Kristen Gillman
- Jaye Marie Green
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Valentina Haupt
- Muni He
- Rachel Heck (a)
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Jillian Hollis
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Vicky Hurst
- Caroline Inglis
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Janie Jackson
- Jiwon Jeon
- Tiffany Joh
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Kyung Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Min Seo Kwak
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Esther Lee
- Jaclyn Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Gemma Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Stacy Lewis
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Lee Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Mo Martin
- Caroline Masson
- Kristy McPherson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Giulia Molinaro
- Haley Moore
- Mind Muangkhumsakul
- Azahara Munoz
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Benyapa Niphatsophon
- Yealimi Noh
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Inbee Park
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Gerina Piller
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Louise Ridderstrom
- So Yeon Ryu
- Yuka Saso
- Maia Schechter
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Alena Sharp
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Yujeong Son
- Jennifer Song
- Klara Spilkova
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jackie Stoelting
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Kennedy Swann (a)
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Maria Torres
- Yani Tseng
- Ayako Uehara
- Mariajo Uribe
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lindsey Weaver
- Suzuka Yamaguchi
- Jing Yan
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
Top 50 players in 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic field
- 3. Inbee Park
- 4. Sei Young Kim
- 5. Danielle Kang
- 7. Brooke Henderson
- 8. Yuka Saso
- 11. Nasa Hataoka
- 13. Jessica Korda
- 16. So Yeon Ryu
- 21. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 22. Austin Ernst
- 23. Sophia Popov
- 25. Jeongeun Lee6
- 26. Jennifer Kupcho
- 30. Amy Olson
- 32. Carlota Ciganda
- 34. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 35. Megan Khang
- 36. Mirim Lee
- 37. A Lim Kim
- 38. Melissa Reid
- 43. Amy Yang
- 45. Stacy Lewis
- 47. Brittany Altomare