2021 Marathon LPGA Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The Marathon LPGA Classic field is headlined by the likes of Danielle Kang, Jessica Korda, Inbee Park and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event in the push to the fourth major of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot after being the second event back from the COVID-19 break last year.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 23 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Marathon LPGA Classic field

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Sarah Burnham

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Chella Choi

Na Yeon Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Jacqui Concolino

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Katelyn Dambaugh

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Kendall Dye

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Dana Finkelstein

Luna Galmes

Kristen Gillman

Jaye Marie Green

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Valentina Haupt

Muni He

Rachel Heck (a)

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Jillian Hollis

Daniela Holmqvist

Wei-Ling Hsu

Vicky Hurst

Caroline Inglis

Nuria Iturrioz

Janie Jackson

Jiwon Jeon

Tiffany Joh

Linnea Johansson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

In Kyung Kim

Kyung Kim

Lauren Kim

Sei Young Kim

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Min Seo Kwak

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Esther Lee

Jaclyn Lee

Jeongeun Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Gemma Lee

Mirim Lee

Stacy Lewis

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Lee Lopez

Leona Maguire

Mo Martin

Caroline Masson

Kristy McPherson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Giulia Molinaro

Haley Moore

Mind Muangkhumsakul

Azahara Munoz

Elizabeth Nagel

Benyapa Niphatsophon

Yealimi Noh

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Bianca Pagdanganan

Inbee Park

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Louise Ridderstrom

So Yeon Ryu

Yuka Saso

Maia Schechter

Sarah Schmelzel

Alena Sharp

Sarah Jane Smith

Yujeong Son

Jennifer Song

Klara Spilkova

Mariah Stackhouse

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jackie Stoelting

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Kennedy Swann (a)

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Maria Torres

Yani Tseng

Ayako Uehara

Mariajo Uribe

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Lindsey Weaver

Suzuka Yamaguchi

Jing Yan

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2021 Marathon LPGA Classic field