2021 John Deere Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 John Deere Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
The John Deere Classic field is headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Dylan Frittelli and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a return to the schedule after taking last year off for COVID-19.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $6.2 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 John Deere Classic field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Ryan Blaum
- Jonas Blixt
- Jason Bohn
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- K.J. Choi
- Austin Cook
- Cam Davis
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Matt Every
- Michael Feagles
- Harrison Frazar
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tripp Kinney
- Patton Kizzire
- Luke Kluver
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Willie Mack III
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Maverick McNealy
- George McNeill
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Grayson Murray
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- David Perkins
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Chad Proehl
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Andres Romero
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Alex Schaake
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Mark Wilson
- Aaron Wise
Top 50 players in 2021 John Deere Classic field
- 26. Sungjae Im
- 41. Kevin Na
- 45. Brian Harman
- 50. Siwoo Kim