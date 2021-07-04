2021 John Deere Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 John Deere Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

The John Deere Classic field is headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Dylan Frittelli and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a return to the schedule after taking last year off for COVID-19.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $6.2 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 John Deere Classic field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Daniel Berger

Ryan Blaum

Jonas Blixt

Jason Bohn

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

K.J. Choi

Austin Cook

Cam Davis

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Matt Every

Michael Feagles

Harrison Frazar

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tripp Kinney

Patton Kizzire

Luke Kluver

Satoshi Kodaira

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Adam Long

Willie Mack III

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

George McNeill

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Grayson Murray

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

David Perkins

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Chad Proehl

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

Andres Romero

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Alex Schaake

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Mark Wilson

Aaron Wise

Top 50 players in 2021 John Deere Classic field