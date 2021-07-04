2021 abrdn Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 abrdn Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

The abrdn Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second of a two-event run-up to the Open Championship next week.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with 17 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 abrdn Scottish Open field

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Richard Bland

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Corey Conners

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Branden Grace

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Peter Hanson

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Calum Hill

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Graeme Mcdowell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

James Morrison

Wilco Nienaber

Paul O'Hara

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Ryan Palmer

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Justin Thomas

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Will Zalatoris

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2021 abrdn Scottish Open field