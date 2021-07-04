2021 abrdn Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 abrdn Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
The abrdn Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second of a two-event run-up to the Open Championship next week.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with 17 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 abrdn Scottish Open field
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Corey Conners
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Branden Grace
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Peter Hanson
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Rory Mcilroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Paul O'Hara
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Ryan Palmer
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Justin Thomas
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Will Zalatoris
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 abrdn Scottish Open field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 3. Justin Thomas
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 10. Rory McIlroy
- 11. Tyrrell Hatton
- 19. Scottie Scheffler
- 23. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 25. Billy Horschel
- 27. Lee Westwood
- 29. Will Zalatoris
- 33. Tommy Fleetwood
- 35. Sam Burns
- 37. Corey Conners
- 38. Victor Perez
- 39. Garrick Higgo
- 47. Christiaan Bezuidenhout