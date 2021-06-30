What Team USA is wearing in the 2020 Olympics golf tournaments
06/30/2021 at 5:19 pm
The 2020 Olympic golf tournaments will bring out new and fresh looks that help countries show off their national pride in the sport's second outing in the Games after returning from a 112-year absence in 2016.

That means there's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to what the top players will be wearing.

We now know what Team USA will be wearing, as adidas Golf has designed the uniforms, which have been unveiled by the Three Stripe brand. The uniforms are heavily inspired by the American flag and its colors, with red, white and blue dominating the looks. There are elements of gold in the clothing.

The four outfits, one for each round of the tournament for both men and women, are available for sale starting July 1.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

