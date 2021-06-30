2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open marks the continuation of the 2021 European Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Ireland. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open action.

You can watch the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with four hours of coverage each weekday and four-and-a-half hours on the weekend.

For the last two days of the tournament, Golf Channel is on from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Eastern, with the weekday broadcasts starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday and 5 a.m. on Friday. Friday features 30 minutes of streaming after the TV coverage on the NBC Sports app.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, July 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 5 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

NBC Sports app streaming: 12:30-1 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 4