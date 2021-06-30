2021 Volunteers of America Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Volunteers of America Classic is the latest stop on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Old American Golf Club in Texas hosting the Volunteers of America Classic.

The Volunteers of America Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Old American Golf Club.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

Golf Channel airs tape-delayed coverage all four days, with some live streaming online through the NBC Sports app.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Volunteers of America Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Volunteers of America Classic TV times and schedule.

2021 Volunteers of America Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern