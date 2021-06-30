2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is the Irish event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Ireland, hosting the event.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Mount Juliet.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern