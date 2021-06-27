2021 Volunteers of America Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Volunteers of America Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The Volunteers of America Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the start of the push to the fourth major of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, played the week after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Volunteers of America Classic field

Julie Aime

Marina Alex

Dottie Ardina

Elin Arvidsson

Aditi Ashok

Laetitia Beck

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Sarah Burnham

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Peiyun Chien

Na Yeon Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Kristin Coleman

Jacqui Concolino

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Katelyn Dambaugh

Daniela Darquea

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Meredith Duncan

Kendall Dye

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Dana Finkelstein

Isi Gabsa

Kristen Gillman

Laura Gonzalez Escallon

Jaye Marie Green

Clariss Guce

Natalie Gulbis

Caroline Hedwall

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Jillian Hollis

Daniela Holmqvist

Mi Jung Hur

Vicky Hurst

Caroline Inglis

Juli Inkster

Nuria Iturrioz

Janie Jackson

Jiwon Jeon

Eun Ji

Tiffany Joh

Linnea Johansson

Sei Young Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

Kyung Kim

Lauren Kim

Min-g Kim

Frida Kinhult

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Min Seo Kwak

Cindy LaCrosse

Brittany Lang

Mi Hyang Lee

Mirim Lee

Esther Lee

Jeongeun Lee

Andrea Lee

Jaclyn Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Amelia Lewis

Roberta Liti

Yu Liu

Alejandra Llaneza

Gaby Lopez

Lee Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Kristy McPherson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Sydnee Michaels

Haley Moore

Mind Muangkhumsakul

Elizabeth Nagel

Benyapa Niphatsophon

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Farah O'Keefe (a)

Bianca Pagdanganan

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Jane Park

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Qualifier Place

Qualifier Place

Paula Reto

Louise Ridderstrom

Rachel Rohanna

Lizette Salas

Maia Schechter

Katelyn Sepmoree

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Bailey Shoemaker (a)

Sarah Jane Smith

Luna Sobron Galmes

Yujeong Son

Mariah Stackhouse

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Jackie Stoelting

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kris Tamulis

Kelly Tan

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras

Maria Fernanda Torres

Kris Tschetter

Yani Tseng

Ayako Uehara

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Anne van Dam

Brynn Walker

Alison Walshe

Lindsey Weaver

Suzuka Yamaguchi

Jing Yan

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Avery Zweig (a)

Top 50 players in 2021 Volunteers of America Classic field