2021 Volunteers of America Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Volunteers of America Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
The Volunteers of America Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Sei Young Kim and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the start of the push to the fourth major of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, played the week after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Volunteers of America Classic field
- Julie Aime
- Marina Alex
- Dottie Ardina
- Elin Arvidsson
- Aditi Ashok
- Laetitia Beck
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Sarah Burnham
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Peiyun Chien
- Na Yeon Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Kristin Coleman
- Jacqui Concolino
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Katelyn Dambaugh
- Daniela Darquea
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Meredith Duncan
- Kendall Dye
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Isi Gabsa
- Kristen Gillman
- Laura Gonzalez Escallon
- Jaye Marie Green
- Clariss Guce
- Natalie Gulbis
- Caroline Hedwall
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Jillian Hollis
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Mi Jung Hur
- Vicky Hurst
- Caroline Inglis
- Juli Inkster
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Janie Jackson
- Jiwon Jeon
- Eun Ji
- Tiffany Joh
- Linnea Johansson
- Sei Young Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Kyung Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Min-g Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Min Seo Kwak
- Cindy LaCrosse
- Brittany Lang
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Esther Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Jaclyn Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Amelia Lewis
- Roberta Liti
- Yu Liu
- Alejandra Llaneza
- Gaby Lopez
- Lee Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Kristy McPherson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Sydnee Michaels
- Haley Moore
- Mind Muangkhumsakul
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Benyapa Niphatsophon
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Farah O'Keefe (a)
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Jane Park
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Gerina Piller
- Qualifier Place
- Qualifier Place
- Paula Reto
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Rachel Rohanna
- Lizette Salas
- Maia Schechter
- Katelyn Sepmoree
- Alena Sharp
- Jenny Shin
- Bailey Shoemaker (a)
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Yujeong Son
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Jackie Stoelting
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kris Tamulis
- Kelly Tan
- Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
- Maria Fernanda Torres
- Kris Tschetter
- Yani Tseng
- Ayako Uehara
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Anne van Dam
- Brynn Walker
- Alison Walshe
- Lindsey Weaver
- Suzuka Yamaguchi
- Jing Yan
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Avery Zweig (a)
Top 50 players in 2021 Volunteers of America Classic field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 4. Sei Young Kim
- 8. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 23. Jeongeun Lee6
- 30. Carlota Ciganda
- 32. Sung Hyun Park
- 35. Mirim Lee
- 36. A Lim Kim
- 39. Mi Jung Hur
- 43. Stacy Lewis
- 45. Lizette Salas
- 49. In Gee Chun
- 50. Anna Nordqvist