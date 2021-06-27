2021 Travelers Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2021 Travelers Championship purse is set for $7.4 million, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Travelers Championship prize pool is at $1,332,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $806,600.

The Travelers Championship field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Jason Day and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 2-under 138 or better. With more than 65 players making the cut, the PGA Tour has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 58 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Travelers Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,332,000

2. $806,600

3. $510,600

4. $362,600

5. $303,400

6. $268,250

7. $249,750

8. $231,250

9. $216,450

10. $201,650

11. $186,850

12. $172,050

13. $157,250

14. $142,450

15. $135,050

16. $127,650

17. $120,250

18. $112,850

19. $105,450

20. $98,050

21. $90,650

22. $83,250

23. $77,330

24. $71,410

25. $65,490

26. $59,570

27. $57,350

28. $55,130

29. $52,910

30. $50,690

31. $48,470

32. $46,250

33. $44,030

34. $42,180

35. $40,330

36. $38,480

37. $36,630

38. $35,150

39. $33,670

40. $32,190

41. $30,710

42. $29,230

43. $27,750

44. $26,270

45. $24,790

46. $23,310

47. $21,830

48. $20,646

49. $19,610

50. $19,018

51. $18,574

52. $18,130

53. $17,834

54. $17,538

55. $17,390

56. $17,242

57. $17,094

58. $16,946

59. $16,798

60. $16,650

61. $16,502

62. $16,354

63. $16,206

64. $16,058

65. $15,910

