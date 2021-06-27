2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a return to its normal slot around the fourth of July.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Matt Every

Rickie Fowler

Harrison Frazar

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Willie Mack III

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Sebastián Muñoz

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

John Pak

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Jeff Roth

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Curtis Thompson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Danny Willett

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field