2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a return to its normal slot around the fourth of July.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Matt Every
- Rickie Fowler
- Harrison Frazar
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Willie Mack III
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- John Pak
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Jeff Roth
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Curtis Thompson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
- 6. Bryson DeChambeau
- 9. Patrick Reed
- 13. Webb Simpson
- 16. Hideki Matsuyama
- 25. Jason Kokrak
- 26. Sungjae Im
- 29. Will Zalatoris
- 30. Phil Mickelson
- 31. Joaquin Niemann
- 32. Matthew Wolff
- 38. Garrick Higgo
- 40. Max Homa
- 49. Siwoo Kim