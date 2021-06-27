2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Ireland.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the start of a run-up to the Open Championship in two weeks.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a EUR 3 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Richard Bland

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Robin Dawson

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Peter Hanson

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Calum Hill

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Niall Kearney

Maximilian Kieffer

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Rowan Lester

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Graeme Mcdowell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Rory Mcilroy

Jake Mcleod

Adrian Meronk

Edoardo Molinari

Colm Moriarty

James Morrison

Gavin Moynihan

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Vincent Norrman

Neil O'Briain

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Thomas Pieters

Carlos Pigem

Benjamin Poke

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Mark Power

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Caolan Rafferty

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Simon Thornton

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field