2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Ireland.
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the start of a run-up to the Open Championship in two weeks.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a EUR 3 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Robin Dawson
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Peter Hanson
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Calum Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Niall Kearney
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Rowan Lester
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Rory Mcilroy
- Jake Mcleod
- Adrian Meronk
- Edoardo Molinari
- Colm Moriarty
- James Morrison
- Gavin Moynihan
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Vincent Norrman
- Neil O'Briain
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Mark Power
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Caolan Rafferty
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Simon Thornton
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open field
- 10. Rory McIlroy
- 33. Tommy Fleetwood
- 42. Shane Lowry
- 46. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 50. Robert MacIntyre