2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock, USGA apps

The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock brings together 24 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Golf Channel kicks off the broadcast with four hours of streaming before moving to Peacock. On Saturday, things start on Peacock, then go to NBC in the afternoon.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Peacock streaming: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Peacock streaming: 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Peacock streaming: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, June 27