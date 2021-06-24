2021 BMW International Open streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 BMW International Open marks the continuation of the 2021 European Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the BMW International Open action.

You can watch the 2021 BMW International Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with four hours of coverage each weekday and four-and-a-half hours on the weekend.

For the first two days of the tournament, Golf Channel is on from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Eastern, with the weekend broadcasts going from 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Eastern.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 BMW International Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Friday, June 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 26

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday, June 27