2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major championship of the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia hosting an historic KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the former LPGA Championship.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Atlanta Athletic Club.

NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action for three of the four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern