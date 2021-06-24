2021 BMW International Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 BMW International Open is the second Bay Area event in a row on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany, hosting the event.

The BMW International Open field is headed by Viktor Hovland, Sergio Garcia and Wade Ormsby, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The BMW International Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Golfclub München Eichenried.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 BMW International Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 BMW International Open TV times and schedule.

2021 BMW International Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern