How to qualify for the 2020 Olympic golf tournaments for men and women in Tokyo

The 2020 Olympics -- being played in July 2021 -- are coming soon to Tokyo, Japan, and golf will be making its second appearance after a successful return to the program in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.
The field for the men's and women's Olympic golf tournaments is decided as players jockey to improve their status in the respective world ranking lists to get in the small fields that will compete at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
Qualifying for the men's and women's 2020 Olympic golf tournaments is based solely on the Official World Golf Ranking for men and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking for women. The 60-player fields for each event are drawn from those lists. However, it's not just a simple nod to the top 60 players on each list. Since the Olympics are about multi-national representation, the Olympic golf fields are picked based on nationality and ranking.
How to qualify for the 2020 Olympic golf tournaments
The top 15 players in each ranking, regardless of country, will qualify -- with a limit of four players from a single country getting in the tournament if all four players are in the world top 15. Then, after going through the top 15, two players from each country can qualify for the tournament if they don't already have at least two golfers inside the top 15. A country can have just one player in the field; two are not required. However, once two players are confirmed for a single country, other players that may be higher ranked than other qualifiers cannot get in the field.
2020 men's Olympic golf tournament field
As of June 21, 2021, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field is:
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Justin Thomas
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- 4. Xander Schauffele
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 6. Rory McIlroy
- 7. Tyrrell Hatton
- 8. Viktor Hovland
- 9. Hideki Matsuyama
- 10. Paul Casey
- 11. Abraham Ancer
- 12. Sungjae Im
- 13. Cameron Smith
- 14. Joaquin Niemann
- 15. Corey Conners
- 16. Victor Perez
- 17. Garrick Higgo
- 18. Shane Lowry
- 19. Marc Leishman
- 20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 21. Si Woo Kim
- 22. Carlos Ortiz
- 23. Mackenzie Hughes
- 24. Sebastián Muñoz
- 25. Guido Migliozzi
- 26. Emiliano Grillo
- 27. Rikuya Hoshino
- 28. Antoine Rozner
- 29. Thomas Detry
- 30. Alex Noren
- 31. Thomas Pieters
- 32. Kalle Samooja
- 33. Matthias Schwab
- 34. Rasmus Hojgaard
- 35. Sami Valimaki
- 36. Jazz Janewattananond
- 37. Jhonattan Vegas
- 38. Francesco Molinari
- 39. Henrik Norlander
- 40. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 41. Mito Pereira
- 42. Joachim B Hansen
- 43. Rory Sabbatini
- 44. Sepp Straka
- 45. Joost Luiten
- 46. Ryan Fox
- 47. C.T. Pan
- 48. Adrian Meronk
- 49. Maximilian Kieffer
- 50. Juvic Pagunsan
- 51. Wil Besseling
- 52. Ondrej Lieser
- 53. Scott Vincent
- 54. Gunn Charoenkul
- 55. Hurly Long
- 56. Fabrizio Zanotti
- 57. Rafael Campos
- 58. Gavin Kyle Green
- 59. Carl Yuan
- 60. Kristian K Johannessen
2020 women's Olympic golf tournament field
As of June 21, 2021, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field would be:
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 2. In Bee Park
- 3. Nelly Korda
- 4. Sei Young Kim
- 5. Brooke M. Henderson
- 6. Danielle Kang
- 7. Lexi Thompson
- 8. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 9. Yuka Saso
- 10. Lydia Ko
- 11. Nasa Hataoka
- 12. Patty Tavatanakit
- 13. Jessica Korda
- 14. Minjee Lee
- 15. Hannah Green
- 16. Shanshan Feng
- 17. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 18. Sophia Popov
- 19. Mone Inami
- 20. Carlota Ciganda
- 21. Melissa Reid
- 22. Charley Hull
- 23. Anna Nordqvist
- 24. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 25. Gaby Lopez
- 26. Leona Maguire
- 27. Celine Boutier
- 28. Caroline Masson
- 29. Emily Kristine Pedersen
- 30. Xiyu Lin
- 31. Matilda Castren
- 32. Madelene Sagstrom
- 33. Ashleigh Buhai
- 34. Wei-Ling Hsu
- 35. Azahara Munoz
- 36. Perrine Delacour
- 37. Stephanie Meadow
- 38. Min Lee
- 39. Anne van Dam
- 40. Alena Sharp
- 41. Kelly Tan
- 42. Bianca Pagdanganan
- 43. Maria Fassi
- 44. Aditi Ashok
- 45. Maria Fernanda Torres
- 46. Albane Valenzuela
- 47. Lee-Anne Pace
- 48. Tiffany Chan
- 49. Sanna Nuutinen
- 50. Marianne Skarpnord
- 51. Klara Spilkova
- 52. Manon De Roey
- 53. Giulia Molinaro
- 54. Christine Wolf
- 55. Mariajo Uribe
- 56. Pia Babnik
- 57. Daniela Darquea
- 58. Morgane Metraux
- 59. Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
- 60. Magdalena Simmermacher