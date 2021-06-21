How to qualify for the 2020 Olympic golf tournaments for men and women in Tokyo

The 2020 Olympics -- being played in July 2021 -- are coming soon to Tokyo, Japan, and golf will be making its second appearance after a successful return to the program in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

The field for the men's and women's Olympic golf tournaments is decided as players jockey to improve their status in the respective world ranking lists to get in the small fields that will compete at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Qualifying for the men's and women's 2020 Olympic golf tournaments is based solely on the Official World Golf Ranking for men and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking for women. The 60-player fields for each event are drawn from those lists. However, it's not just a simple nod to the top 60 players on each list. Since the Olympics are about multi-national representation, the Olympic golf fields are picked based on nationality and ranking.

How to qualify for the 2020 Olympic golf tournaments

The top 15 players in each ranking, regardless of country, will qualify -- with a limit of four players from a single country getting in the tournament if all four players are in the world top 15. Then, after going through the top 15, two players from each country can qualify for the tournament if they don't already have at least two golfers inside the top 15. A country can have just one player in the field; two are not required. However, once two players are confirmed for a single country, other players that may be higher ranked than other qualifiers cannot get in the field.

2020 men's Olympic golf tournament field

As of June 21, 2021, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field is:

1. Jon Rahm

2. Justin Thomas

3. Collin Morikawa

4. Xander Schauffele

5. Bryson DeChambeau

6. Rory McIlroy

7. Tyrrell Hatton

8. Viktor Hovland

9. Hideki Matsuyama

10. Paul Casey

11. Abraham Ancer

12. Sungjae Im

13. Cameron Smith

14. Joaquin Niemann

15. Corey Conners

16. Victor Perez

17. Garrick Higgo

18. Shane Lowry

19. Marc Leishman

20. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

21. Si Woo Kim

22. Carlos Ortiz

23. Mackenzie Hughes

24. Sebastián Muñoz

25. Guido Migliozzi

26. Emiliano Grillo

27. Rikuya Hoshino

28. Antoine Rozner

29. Thomas Detry

30. Alex Noren

31. Thomas Pieters

32. Kalle Samooja

33. Matthias Schwab

34. Rasmus Hojgaard

35. Sami Valimaki

36. Jazz Janewattananond

37. Jhonattan Vegas

38. Francesco Molinari

39. Henrik Norlander

40. Rafa Cabrera Bello

41. Mito Pereira

42. Joachim B Hansen

43. Rory Sabbatini

44. Sepp Straka

45. Joost Luiten

46. Ryan Fox

47. C.T. Pan

48. Adrian Meronk

49. Maximilian Kieffer

50. Juvic Pagunsan

51. Wil Besseling

52. Ondrej Lieser

53. Scott Vincent

54. Gunn Charoenkul

55. Hurly Long

56. Fabrizio Zanotti

57. Rafael Campos

58. Gavin Kyle Green

59. Carl Yuan

60. Kristian K Johannessen

2020 women's Olympic golf tournament field

As of June 21, 2021, the final 60-player men's Olympic golf tournament field would be: