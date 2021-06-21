2021 Travelers Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Travelers Championship betting odds have been released for the week at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.

The betting favorite this week are Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, who come into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Patrick Cantlay is on 13-to-1, with Paul Casey at 15-to-1.

Brooks Koepka sits on 16-to-1.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 Travelers Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Travelers Championship, back in its post-US Open slot. It's a good field in Connecticut, and they're playing a short golf course with small targets. There's lot of room to score, and that's evidenced by Jim Furyk's 58 there.



To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner