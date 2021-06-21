2021 Travelers Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Travelers Championship betting odds have been released for the week at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.
The betting favorite this week are Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, who come into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Patrick Cantlay is on 13-to-1, with Paul Casey at 15-to-1.
Brooks Koepka sits on 16-to-1.
2021 Travelers Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Travelers Championship, back in its post-US Open slot. It's a good field in Connecticut, and they're playing a short golf course with small targets. There's lot of room to score, and that's evidenced by Jim Furyk's 58 there.
2021 Travelers Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1200
- Dustin Johnson: +1200
- Patrick Cantlay: +1300
- Paul Casey: +1500
- Brooks Koepka: +1600
- Patrick Reed: +2000
- Scottie Scheffler: +2200
- Abraham Ancer: +2500
- Brian Harman: +2500
- Kevin Streelman: +2800
- Tony Finau: +2800
- Charley Hoffman: +3500
- Keegan Bradley: +3500
- Harris English: +4000
- Joaquin Niemann: +4000
- Matthew Wolff: +4000
- Bubba Watson: +4500
- Cameron Smith: +4500
- Si Woo Kim: +4500
- Russell Henley: +5000
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Garrick Higgo: +5500
- Justin Rose: +5500
- Adam Scott: +6000
- Rickie Fowler: +6000
- Doc Redman: +6600
- Jason Day: +6600
- Brendon Todd: +7000
- Emiliano Grillo: +7000
- Francesco Molinari: +7000
- Ian Poulter: +7000
- Marc Leishman: +7000
- Phil Mickelson: +7000
- Max Homa: +7500
- Aaron Wise: +8000
- Cameron Tringale: +8000
- Carlos Ortiz: +8000
- Kevin Na: +8000
- Stewart Cink: +8000
- Guido Migliozzi: +9000
- Harold Varner III: +9000
- Kyle Stanley: +9000
- Lanto Griffin: +9000
- Brandt Snedeker: +10000
- Chris Kirk: +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +10000
- Russell Knox: +10000
- Dough Ghim: +11000
- Kevin Kisner: +11000
- Ryan Moore: +11000
- Brendan Steele: +11500
- Adam Hadwin: +12500
- Chez Reavie: +12500
- Erik van Rooyen: +12500
- Joel Dahmen: +12500
- Matt Jones: +12500
- Patrick Rodgers: +12500
- Patton Kizzire: +12500
- Talor Gooch: +12500
- Zach Johnson: +12500
- Maverick McNealy: +14000
- C.T. Pan: +15000
- Chesson Hadley: +15000
- Danny Lee: +15000
- Pat Perez: +15000
- Richy Werenski: +15000
- Scott Stallings: +15000
- Sebastian Munoz: +15000
- Dylan Frittelli: +17500
- Hank Lebioda: +17500
- Joseph Bramlett: +17500
- Luke List: +17500
- Ryan Armour: +17500
- Troy Merritt: +17500
- Byeong Hun An: +20000
- Henrik Norlander: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000