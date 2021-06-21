2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

The betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Jim Furyk is on 6-to-1, while Jerry Kelly is at 11-to-1.

Fred Couples is on 14-to-1.

2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Ohio for what will be the third major of the year. Alex Cejka, who won the first two majors of the year, is not competing. This tournament is held on the former host of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, with a long, tough course filled with tree-lined holes.

2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship betting odds: Outright winner