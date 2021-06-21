2021 BMW International Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 BMW International Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

The betting favorite this week is Viktor Hovland, who comes in at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Louis Oosthuizen, the US Open runner-up, is on 15-to-2.

Past champion Sergio Garcia is on 11-to-1.

2021 BMW International Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW International Open, which is back after a year away. Munich hosts the second German event on the calendar, and we have three top-50 players mixing it up with a lot of European Tour regulars in a significant event.

2021 BMW International Open betting odds: Outright winner