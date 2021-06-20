WATCH: There was a streaker on Sunday at Torrey Pines in the 2021 US Open

Just as every contender for the 2021 US Open seemed to be melting down at the exact same moment, there was a streaker at Torrey Pines who decided he wanted to be part of the competition as well.

The streaker emerged onto the 13th fairway just as reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was making a mess of the first of two back-nine par 5s at the US Open host.

It appears the streaker had some kind of tie-dye apparel on -- you know, to complete the look. That streaker had a golf club and some golf balls, and the person ran into the fairway, dropped one of the balls and hit it away from the players competing in the tournament. The US Open streaker then dropped another ball and hit it, continuing the practice session.

After that, the streaker started dancing with the club in his hand.

Police officers approached the US Open streaker, who acted like he was going to drop to one knee and surrender on the ground. Instead, he continued to run down the fairway before running into a swerving golf cart, whose driver was trying to corral the streaker. At that point, the police captured the US Open streaker and began the process of arresting him on the fairway, in the middle of the final round of the US Open.

Former PGA Championship winner and commentator Rich Beem shared video of the incident on Instagram.