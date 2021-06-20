The USGA has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution of its purse and prize money for the US Open tournament. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, as well any players within 10 shots of the lead at the 36-hole mark.

The winner of the US Open gets 18 percent of the purse, similar to PGA Tour events. Typically, the second place player gets 10.8 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 60th place, which gets 0.25 percent of the total purse.

The US Open pays $10,000 to all players who miss the cut. The US Open 36-hole cut rule is to the top 60 and ties. After 60th place, the USGA figures out what to pay based on how many professional players beyond 60 make the cut. This is why the total payout does not equal the stated purse.

US Open purse payout percentages and distribution

Sample purses shown