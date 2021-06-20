US Open purse payout percentages and distribution
U.S. Open

US Open purse payout percentages and distribution

06/20/2021 at 1:00 pm
Golf News Net


The USGA has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution of its purse and prize money for the US Open tournament. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, as well any players within 10 shots of the lead at the 36-hole mark.

The winner of the US Open gets 18 percent of the purse, similar to PGA Tour events. Typically, the second place player gets 10.8 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 60th place, which gets 0.25 percent of the total purse.

The US Open pays $10,000 to all players who miss the cut. The US Open 36-hole cut rule is to the top 60 and ties. After 60th place, the USGA figures out what to pay based on how many professional players beyond 60 make the cut. This is why the total payout does not equal the stated purse.

US Open purse payout percentages and distribution

Sample purses shown

PLACE PERCENT $12.5 million
1 18.00% $2,250,000
2 10.80% $1,350,000
3 6.89% $861,457
4 4.83% $603,903
5 4.02% $502,993
6 3.57% $445,997
7 3.22% $402,083
8 2.88% $360,113
9 2.61% $325,916
10 2.39% $299,360
11 2.19% $273,194
12 2.02% $252,597
13 1.88% $235,369
14 1.74% $217,234
15 1.61% $201,689
16 1.51% $188,735
17 1.43% $178,372
18 1.34% $168,009
19 1.26% $157,646
20 1.18% $147,283
21 1.11% $138,345
22 1.04% $129,407
23 0.97% $120,728
24 0.90% $112,697
25 0.85% $105,702
26 0.80% $99,743
27 0.76% $95,209
28 0.73% $91,194
29 0.70% $87,308
30 0.67% $83,422
31 0.64% $79,535
32 0.61% $75,649
33 0.57% $71,763
34 0.55% $68,266
35 0.52% $65,416
36 0.50% $62,566
37 0.48% $59,846
38 0.46% $57,255
39 0.44% $54,664
40 0.42% $52,074
41 0.40% $49,483
42 0.38% $46,892
43 0.35% $44,301
44 0.33% $41,711
45 0.31% $39,120
46 0.29% $36,788
47 0.28% $34,456
48 0.26% $32,254
49 0.25% $30,959
50 0.24% $29,664
51 0.23% $28,886
52 0.23% $28,239
53 0.22% $27,720
54 0.22% $27,461
55 0.22% $27,202
56 0.22% $26,943
57 0.21% $26,684
58 0.21% $26,425
59 0.21% $26,166
60 0.21% $25,907

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!