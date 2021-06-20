Nelly Korda's boyfriend Andreas Athanasiou: Pictures, bio
Golf Culture

Nelly Korda’s boyfriend Andreas Athanasiou: Pictures, bio

06/20/2021 at 4:03 pm
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 5

Nelly Korda is a five-time LPGA winner at the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic, marking her second win of the year, and she's one of the youngest players in LPGA Tour history to notch a handful of wins.

Nelly Korda' boyfriend Andreas Athanasiou kissed her after she won at Blytheville Country Club, celebrating the victory. Athanasiou is a Canadian-born professional hockey player who currently plays with the Los Angeles Kings in the National Hockey League.

The couple caught the attention of fans after that big win, as Nelly Korda charges toward being the top player in the world.

See pictures of Nelly Korda' boyfriend, Andreas Athanasiou.

Page 1 of 5
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!