Nelly Korda’s boyfriend Andreas Athanasiou: Pictures, bio

Nelly Korda is a five-time LPGA winner at the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic, marking her second win of the year, and she's one of the youngest players in LPGA Tour history to notch a handful of wins.

Nelly Korda' boyfriend Andreas Athanasiou kissed her after she won at Blytheville Country Club, celebrating the victory. Athanasiou is a Canadian-born professional hockey player who currently plays with the Los Angeles Kings in the National Hockey League.

The couple caught the attention of fans after that big win, as Nelly Korda charges toward being the top player in the world.

